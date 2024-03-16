Too many children in Louisiana show signs of undiagnosed dyslexia

Recently, I drove to Ruston, my hometown, to hear a presentation about the prevalence of undiagnosed dyslexia in black primary school children. It was an eye opener for me, and something that I quickly realized was a problem that needed to be addressed sooner rather than later.

Today, there are too many children in Louisiana who cannot read and write. Sadly, many of those children are young black children. Dr. Laura Cassidy, the wife of Senator Bill Cassidy and the founder of Louisiana Key Academy in Baton Rouge was the presenter. She is a true advocate for children, who is making a difference in the lives of many of these at-risk young people.

Dr. Cassidy is a tireless education advocate, and someone who sees the harm that undiagnosed dyslexia is doing to so many children in Louisiana. She has set out to educate and inform parents about this very real problem for young children, especially young black children.

Her efforts to change the narrative about dyslexia is a labor of love for her, and you can see that passion in the way she talks about these young children. She knows that reading and writing and understanding what you read and write is fundamental to a child’s overall development.

She is also the mother of a dyslexic child, and someone who knows firsthand what is involved in raising a child with dyslexia. She has seen the need and is devoting her time, energy, and resources to educating parents and others about dyslexia.

As one of only two black people in the room, I was struck with what I didn’t know about dyslexia, and how that ignorance can contribute to a lack of interest in things we do not understand or know anything about. That is the story of dyslexia in the black community, and that must change. Dr. Cassidy is one of the people who is pushing for that change.

Many of us have heard the term dyslexia, but we really don’t know how big a role it plays in the inability of young people to learn and understand what they are seeing on the page. For a lot of people, they think that dyslexia is just the visual of seeing words backwards, but it is more complicated than that.

Studies have shown that undiagnosed dyslexia in many young black children leads to poor outcomes in school. It makes sense, but too many parents have no idea what is going on with their children.

That is a problem, because the more we know, the better we can respond to these issues. One in five children have dyslexia, and it is equally found among boys and girls. Despite affecting one in five children, dyslexia remains widely misunderstood and frequently undiagnosed, especially within minority communities.

Dyslexia is defined as "an unexpected difficulty in reading for an individual who has the intelligence to be a much better reader, most commonly caused by a difficulty in phonological processing, which affects the ability of an individual to speak, read, and spell.”

Recent studies like the one presented in Ruston by Dr. Cassidy have shed light on how dyslexia disproportionately affect young black students. It contributes to slow learning and failing grades, particularly in early childhood and elementary school children.

Dyslexia isn't a matter of intelligence; it is a specific learning difference characterized by an unexpected difficulty in reading, despite adequate intelligence and access to education. This difficulty primarily stems from challenges in phonological processing, which affects an individual's ability to decode words, read fluently, and spell accurately.

What's alarming is that the impact of dyslexia on academic achievement becomes evident as early as first grade and persists throughout a student's educational journey. It's a barrier that undermines educational opportunities, perpetuates disparities, and widens the achievement gap.

Dr. Cassidy’s efforts highlight the consequences of undiagnosed dyslexia, and how those consequences extend far beyond the classroom. Frustration and low self-esteem often accompany academic struggles, leading to disengagement from learning and, in some cases, behavioral challenges.

Without timely intervention and support, the cycle of underachievement grows, and limits future opportunities for these young people, and continues the systemic inequalities that we all know exist.

Addressing dyslexia in young black students requires a multifaceted approach. Firstly, educators and parents must receive training to recognize the signs of dyslexia early on. Screening for dyslexia should be a routine part of educational assessments, ensuring that no child slips through the cracks unnoticed.

Additionally, schools must implement evidence-based interventions tailored to the needs of dyslexic students. These interventions should focus on structured literacy instruction, which systematically teaches phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension—the foundational skills necessary for proficient reading.

To that end, Dr. Cassidy, along with a group of concerned citizens from Shreveport, have opened a school for dyslexic children in Shreveport. That new school is the recently closed Arthur Circle Elementary School in the Broadmoor community.

This new school will be a game changer for so many at risk children in Caddo Parish. It is about focusing efforts on these young children, many of them young black children. Dr. Cassidy and her friends believe that investing in these young children can make a difference for them and their communities.

In the ongoing quest for educational equity, we often grapple with complex factors contributing to the achievement gap among students of different racial backgrounds. While socioeconomic disparities and systemic inequalities undoubtedly play significant roles, there is a silent culprit that often goes unnoticed.

That culprit is dyslexia. Dr. Cassidy is at the forefront of making sure that the problem is addressed and that parents have the resources to help their children become more literate and more productive citizens. And that’s my take. smithpren@aol.com

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Too many children in Louisiana show signs of undiagnosed dyslexia