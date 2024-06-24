Is it too hot for your phone? How to stop yours from overheating in AZ's high temps

As Arizonans face another triple-digit summer, you may have thought about how to protect your family, pets and car from the heat. But have you considered protecting your phone from heat exhaustion?

While finding the best temperature to set your air conditioning or how to prevent your dog from becoming dehydrated are essential skills, understanding how to navigate your phone's risk of heat damage is another essential way to survive the summer months.

Not only is an overheating phone annoying to deal with, but extreme heat can cause long-term damage to your phone's battery and CPU.

Here's what you need to know to prevent your phone from overheating.

What temperatures cause smartphones to overheat?

Your smartphone generates heat whenever you use it, whether scrolling social media or playing music. So as much the air temperature plays a role in your phone's functioning capabilities, the intensity you are using your phone also contributes to how quickly it will overheat.

With that in mind, Apple and Samsung both recommend using their devices when ambient temperatures are below 95 degrees. As temperatures exceed this threshold, your smartphone becomes increasingly at risk of overheating and shutting down.

Can overheating damage your smartphone?

Although your phone's battery capacity degrades over time with frequent use and charging, intense heat exposure also accelerates this deterioration, according to Bloomberg. Your phone's central processing unit is also at risk of damage if it's overworked.

Extreme cases of heat buildup can culminate in battery combustion, causing a fire or small explosion.

How to spot signs of overheating

Most smartphones, like Apple and Samsung products, send a heat warning notification before fully shutting down. However, you can typically sense that your phone is overheating before you receive that message. Slower performance and apps shutting down will notify you that you need to give your device a break.

The most obvious symptom of an overheating phone is physical warmth. Placing your hand on the screen, as if you are measuring the temperature of a feverish forehead, will give you an indication of whether your phone needs to cool down. Bloomberg advises users to follow a simple rule: "If your phone gets uncomfortable to hold, it’s beginning to overheat."

How to prevent your phone from overheating

While it's unrealistic to advise you from using your phone completely when it's hot, there are a few ways you can prevent your phone from overheating.

Keep your phone out of direct sunlight. Direct sunlight is extremely dangerous for your phone. Always keep your device shaded or in a bag or pocket.

Remove your phone case. Phone cases often trap heat and reduce airflow. You can cool down your phone by removing your case or choosing cases that aren't made from plastic, rubber or silicon.

Avoid phone use. As using your phone generates heat, be intentional about the intensity and duration of your phone usage.

Turn on airplane mode. Airplane mode is more efficient for your smartphone and its battery. Using the setting will allow your phone to regulate itself better when you aren't using it.

If charging your phone, unplug it for a while. Charging your device also generates heat. Either take a break from charging or opt to charge your phone indoors.

What to do if your smartphone overheats

If your phone has been locked with the temperature warning screen or shut down completely, Bloomberg recommends you let the device cool down gradually.

Drastic measures such as putting your phone in the refrigerator or freezer to quickly solve your problem can be equally harmful to the battery.

Instead, move your device to an air-conditioned environment or out of direct sunlight. Be patient and allow your phone some time to cool down on its own.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How to stop your phone from overheating in the Arizona heat