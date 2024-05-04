'Too green': Off-color peppers halt Huy Fong's production of Sriracha until Labor Day

This file photo shows Mark Aboueid, owner of Santa Cruz Market in Ventura, holding a bottle of Huy Fong Food's Sriracha. The iconic rooster-stamped sauce could disappear from store shelves again this summer.

Huy Fong Foods' iconic rooster-stamped Sriracha could disappear from store shelves again this summer — this time because of an off-color pepper supply.

In an April 30 letter to wholesale buyers, the company said it was canceling deliveries of all products, including its chili garlic and sambal oelek, after starting Monday due to issues with the current chili supply.

"We have determined that it is too green to proceed," the missive read.

Though the green tinge doesn't affect the sauce's quality or flavor, Huy Fong Foods wrote, the company plans to halt production until at least Labor Day, when the next pepper growing season begins.

The company said in emailed responses to the Ventura County Star that the document is real but said "at this time, we have no comment." Huy Fong sent a similar email to USA TODAY.

For 28 years, Huy Fong's richly red Sriracha was made with peppers from a single grower: Underwood Ranches in Camarillo. But that closely knit partnership devolved into a contract dispute and legal battle that ended in 2019 when a jury awarded $23.3 million to Underwood. Jurors said Huy Fong breached its contract and fraudulently withheld information from Underwood.

Huy Fong turned to other growers, but that pepper pipeline has so far proved unreliable.

The company halted production in June 2022, saying a drought affected the quality of peppers from its suppliers in Mexico. Huy Fong Sriracha reappeared on shelves a few months later, but supplies remained low through much of 2023.

The green-capped bottles made a comeback late last year, around the time it emerged that an anonymous buyer was making the rounds among California pepper farmers, asking them to plant hundreds of acres of jalapeño crops.

Huy Fong growing pains with new peppers for Sriracha

Stephanie Walker, co-director of the Chile Pepper Institute at New Mexico State University, said the green tint in the latest round of peppers could be due to a too-early harvest.

Jalapeños start green, said Walker, but go red and develop sweeter flavor as they mature. Growers typically target a maximum percentage of green peppers in their harvest, she said.

Craig Underwood, the owner of Underwood Ranches, said the loads of peppers his farms delivered to Huy Fong targeted a maximum of 10% green peppers.

Walker said her guess was that the new crop wasn't fully mature.

The future may not be brighter. Walker said growing peppers in the crop's current southwestern U.S. hotspots, always a challenge, is getting more difficult as available manual labor decreases and global temperatures increase.

Peppers are sensitive to weather extremes, she said, and a poorly timed heat wave can ruin a crop.

Underwood now makes his own version of the famous sauce. Instead of a green cap and rooster, Underwood's Dragon Sauce bottles are topped with a black cap and decked with a twisting golden dragon.

Dragon Sauce has seen some early success, finding its way onto the shelves of Costco and provoking a piquant internet debate on how it compares to Huy Fong's current product.

Underwood said he's not surprised Huy Fong has had trouble establishing reliable pepper sources. His farm's own pepper growing practices developed over nearly three decades of slow growth, from an early 50 acres up to a peak of 2,000.

At the height of the Underwood-Huy Fong relationship, the farmer said, the ranch was shipping out 50 loads of peppers a day for 10 weeks in a well-rehearsed annual routine.

"[Huy Fong] has just not rebuilt that structure that we had," Underwood said.

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star in partnership with Report for America. Reach him at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236 or follow him on Twitter @isaiahmurtaugh and @vcsschools. Support this work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Sriracha shortage looming? Huy Fong halts sauce's production