It's too early to know Topeka weather for April 8 solar eclipse. Here's what experts say.

Eclipse chasers are hoping for clear skies to see the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8, but will weather be good in Topeka?

Though the state of Kansas isn't in the path of totality for the eclipse viewing, it will still see about 90% of the phenomenon. These weather forecasts could help with preparing to travel for the closest total viewing opportunity or staying at home for most of it.

The general consensus among weather experts is that the further south you are, the better the conditions will be along the path of totality, said the National Eclipse website. Conversely, there's a higher chance of rain and clouds in northern areas.

What is the 'too-early' weather outlook for Topeka on April 8?

There is a chance that thunderstorms could develop along the path during this time of the year, but clouds could break in time for the eclipse.

The Farmer's Almanac long-range weather predictions for Topeka and the Heartland states for April 5 through 10, predicts sunny then turning warm.

AccuWeather predicts a high of 70 on April 8, with a 63% probability of precipitation and 57% of thunderstorms.

Wind gusts are expected to travel at 17 miles per hour.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Solar eclipse 2024: Here's the too early forecast for Topeka area?