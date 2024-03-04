How late is too late to drop off a California ballot? What to know for Election Day 2024

How late is too late to drop off your California ballot?

Can you still get in line at 7:59 p.m.?

If you’re planning on taking your ballot to the polls on Election Day, here’s what you need to know about the ballot deadline:

When is Election Day?

The primary election is on Tuesday, March 5.

This election includes candidates for president, U.S. senators and representatives as well as local and state races and a ballot proposition.

When are the polls open?

Poll hours for Election Day in California:

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. At 8 p.m., county elections officials will begin tallying the results.





How late is too late to drop off a ballot?

According to California’s Voter Bill of Rights, you have the “right to vote if you are still in line when the polls close.”

“If a voter is in line to vote when the polls close they have the right to vote,” the California Secretary of State Press Office wrote in an email to The Sacramento Bee on Friday afternoon.

What is the latest time to get in line?

Be in line by 7:59 p.m.

“The lines will be cut off at 8 p.m.,” the press office wrote.

How late can I mail in my ballot?

When mailing in your ballot, the California Secretary of State website says the ballot “must be postmarked on or before Election Day” and received no later than seven days after Election Day.

How late can I take my ballot to a drop-off location?

No later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, the website says. This can be a drop box or a voting center.

You can find your nearest location on the California Secretary of State’s website.

