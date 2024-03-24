Will it be too cloudy or rain during the eclipse? Weather predictions for Oklahoma viewing

Eclipse chasers are hoping for clear skies to see the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8, but will weather be good in Oklahoma?

The general consensus among weather experts is that the further south you are, the better the conditions will be along the path of totality, said the National Eclipse website. Conversely, there's a higher chance of rain and clouds in northern areas.

What is the weather outlook for Oklahoma City on April 8?

There is a chance that thunderstorms could develop along the path during this time of the year, but clouds could break in time for the eclipse.

The Farmer's Almanac long-range weather predictions for Texas and Oklahoma for April 1 through 9, predicts isolated thunderstorms, then sunny and warm.

AccuWeather predicts a high of 68 on April 8, with a 55% probability of precipitation and 33% of thunderstorms.

Wind gusts are expected to travel at 20 miles per hour.

