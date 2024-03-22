Tony Evers signs measure criminalizing teacher sexual misconduct against a student

Kerri Pingel, fourth from left, stands with Gov. Tony Evers, lawmakers, Capitol staff and other staffers during the signing of a bill that criminalizes certain sexual misconduct committed by school staff or volunteers. Evers signed the bill Friday, March 22, 2024, in the Capitol in Madison, Wis.

MADISON – Kerri Pingel was a high school junior when a trusted administrator at her private Christian school started asking invasive questions and making sexual comments under the guise of spiritual guidance.

Pingel, now 30, had initially approached him with questions about her faith, she said. When the then-16-year-old admitted to having sex with her boyfriend — who was 20 years old — he pressed her for details about her sexual experiences, required her to meet with him daily and chastised her for being "impure."

He told her that her boyfriend had her "on a leash," asked how many times they had intercourse and asked what other kinds of sex they had. He used his hand to demonstrate the size of his own penis, discussed his wife's genitals and told her he wouldn't let his son touch her with a 39 1/2-foot pole, according to recollections shared with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and allegations detailed in a 2020 police report.

When she reported it to the school, its accreditation board and police a few years later, she found out he would face no legal consequences.

"A sergeant called me while I was in the process of reporting this to the school and said, basically, there's no law broken here. We're really sorry this happened, but we can't do anything about it," Pingel told the Journal Sentinel.

Going forward, that will no longer be true.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Friday signed into law a bipartisan measure criminalizing sexual misconduct committed against a student by a school staff member or volunteer. The bill, co-authored by Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona, and Rep. John Spiros, R-Marshfield, defines sexual misconduct as "verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature."

The effort was also spearheaded by Democratic Reps. Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad, both of Kenosha, where Pingel attended high school.

The offense will now be a Class I felony, punishable by up to 3 1/2 years in prison along with automatic, permanent license revocation by the state Department of Instruction.

The law requires law enforcement, county or state government departments and welfare agencies to notify DPI of misconduct reports.

"As a former educator, I'm thinking, how can we ever get to this point that we need a bill (for this)," Evers told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel after signing the legislation. "It makes me angry. It makes me sad. But now it's changed. It hurts. It hurts. It should never, ever happen. It's obviously a good bill, it's an important bill. I wish that we were never in a position that we had to do that, but we do, and it happens too often. And we'll stop it, goddamnit."

According to a 2004 U.S. Department of Education report, an estimated 10% of K-12 students experience sexual misconduct by a school employee before they graduate.

A 2017 federally funded report found that students who are low-income, female and in high school are most likely to be affected. The same report found offenders are typically men who are popular in the school and have been recognized for excellence in their profession. According to a 2010 Government Accountability Office report, one offender can have as many as 73 victims.

The measure is backed by Charol Shakeshaft, a Virginia Commonwealth University professor who has studied school employee sexual misconduct for three decades and authored the 2004 Department of Education study.

"Although it doesn’t go far enough for prevention, (the bill) does ensure that once reported and determined to be factual, sexual misconduct by an employee will keep that employee out of public schools. There is much more that can be done to stop the sexual abuse of students by school employees, and I hope, in the future, you might consider adding requirements for training, required reference checks," Shakeshaft wrote in a memo to lawmakers.

During a public hearing on the bill, James, who is a law enforcement officer, said he has spoken with colleagues who have had difficulties charging educators in cases where no physical touch has occurred.

In Pingel's situation, a friend collected anonymous survey responses from dozens of former students and community members who reported inappropriate behavior by the administrator and other employees at the school. The survey responses were shared with Kenosha police, along with screenshots of text messages and Facebook comments between Pingel and the administrator. The Journal Sentinel has reviewed the police report and attached files.

Rep. Tip McGuire, Kerri Pingel and McGuire staffer Dan Housh pose in the state Capitol on Friday, March 22, 2024.

In one Facebook comment, the administrator wrote: "You are a beautiful box of chocolates. God is the greatest chocolate factory the world has ever known. I'm very proud of the lady you are becoming. P.S. All the head aches were worth it. :)" The police report also contains an earlier letter from the administrator promising that God had plans for her "including completely restoring your beaten and battered box of candy that you have to offer." This was a reference to a sexual purity message given in chapel when she attended the school, Pingel said.

The police report included a number of allegations Pingel had collected from others, including from a 2000 graduate of the same school who said the administrator had told her girls' Bible class "if a girl is raped and gets pregnant, she must have enjoyed it, because the only way a girl can get pregnant is if she enjoys it."

Another said the administrator was the main reason she switched schools. Several recalled situations where he took students' phones and looked through photos and text messages searching for bad behavior. The allegations spanned at least two decades.

"It was just a big grooming process to where, by the time that I graduated, he had isolated me from other staff, students, my friends," Pingel told the Journal Sentinel.

She was voted "Teacher's Pet" her senior year.

The Journal Sentinel is not naming the administrator, who was not charged with a crime. The administrator told Kenosha police he never spoke with Pingel in an inappropriate or sexual manner. He said that while some of the topics they discussed were "sensitive," he always spoke with her "in a professional manner suitable for a Christian school."

Pingel said she saw the administrator as a mentor and a positive figure in her life at the time.

"I think, partly because of the power imbalance, I genuinely felt like, oh, I was in trouble and he was helping making me a better person or a Christian. So that was kind of in the short-term, and I guess I would say I felt worthless and powerless and degraded. But I also felt like I deserved it," Pingel said.

In the long-term, she said, she got the help she needed to heal during college. The experience still affects her and likely always will, she said, but "I'm not going to give him or the school the power to stop me from living my life."

With the new law in place, Pingel said she's grateful students will have protections and help that she didn't. She's also grateful, she said, for everyone who worked on the bill — a process that "restored a lot of my trust of people in power."

She's now a professional counselor who focuses primarily on children and families, particularly children who have experienced abuse, neglect, trauma, tendencies of self-harm or suicide, foster care or adoption. As she's had time to process her experiences, she said she's wondered how much the administrator affected the person she is today.

"Something one of my friends said, which was probably what I really needed to hear was, 'Kerri, you did everything you did because of who you are. Not who he is,'" Pingel said. "So I never want to portray the message that this terrible thing happened and now everything I am is because of that. It's not true. That's a part of my story. It's not the whole picture. I was a victim in this situation, but I'm so much more than that. "

Jessie Opoien can be reached at jessie.opoien@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tony Evers signs measure criminalizing teacher sexual misconduct