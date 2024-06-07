Tony Evers calls for audits of MPS amid crisis

MADISON - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is calling for new audits of the state's largest school district amid a financial crisis that led to the resignation of the district superintendent and pushed the state Department of Public Instruction to withhold millions in state funding.

Evers, who led the state DPI before being elected governor in 2018, said Friday a similar audit of Milwaukee Public Schools was pursued 15 years ago but the district has not been scrutinized in the same way since.

"The purpose of the outstanding MPS audit is to examine the district’s finances for the sole purpose of meeting statutory reporting requirements. That audit is critically important, but it is not comprehensive," Evers said in a statement.“I’m proposing today to go two steps further with two important goals: the first, to audit MPS’ programs and operations in their entirety, and the second, to audit the effectiveness of teaching and instruction of our kids in classrooms across the district."

The proposed review would be funded through federal dollars allocated for MPS but yet used or funding leftover from previously awarded contracts, according to the governor.

The audits would produce "a comprehensive review and evaluation of the district’s systems, processes, and procedures to identify areas for improvement," and "a comprehensive review and analysis of instructional practices, methodologies, and policies, which may include, for example, reviews of school and classroom learning environments, professional development policies and practices, curriculum implementation, and leadership, among other areas."

"Parents and families, taxpayers, and the greater community rightfully have questions, and each and everyone of those questions deserves honest and transparent answers," Evers said. "For any meaningful conversation about possible solutions to happen, the first step is to fully identify the extent of the problems. The audits I’m proposing today must be done to drive those future conversations."

This story will be updated.

