Tonto National Forest wildfire closes road, prompts evacuations from Bartlett Lake

A wildfire burning in the Tonto National Forest prompted road closures and evacuations near Bartlett Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

The Wildcat Fire, located north of Dynamite Boulevard and 136th Street near Vista Verde, was burning approximately 500 acres, the Tonto National Forest reported on Facebook on Saturday afternoon. Officials noted that the wildfire, situated in the forest northeast of Scottsdale, was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The blaze forced the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office to close Bartlett Dam Road, which connects Cave Creek Road to Bartlett Lake, as the wildfire was burning on both sides of the road, according to the Tonto National Forest.

Visitors were also being escorted from Bartlett Lake due to the wildfire. Authorities urged the public to sign up for the Maricopa County Emergency Notification System to receive prompt alerts about emergency evacuations.

Firefighters were responding to the fire with three engines, two crews, an air tanker and a helicopter, among other resources. The cause of the wildfire was still being investigated, according to the Tonto National Forest.

In addition, officials cautioned that the public should avoid traveling through the area of the wildfire as well as flying drones near it in case they might interfere with aircraft fighting the fire.

“Remember, drones and firefighting aircraft are a dangerous mix and could lead to accidents or slow down wildfire suppression operations,” the Tonto National Forest wrote on Facebook. “If you fly, we can’t.”

Madeline Nguyen is a breaking news reporter at The Republic. Reach her at Madeline.Nguyen@gannett.com or 480-619-0285. Follow her on X @madelineynguyen.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Wildcat Fire spurs road closure, evacuations in Tonto National Forest