Tonto Creek bridge set to open, 'serve as a lifeline' in Gila County. What to know

For nearly four decades, Gila County residents have been asking for a bridge that would allow them to cross the Tonto Basin Creek safely during times of high flooding. Next month, their wishes will be granted.

The $25 million Tonto Creek bridge is set to open in late June, according to county officials.

The bridge is almost 2,000 feet long and includes two travel lanes for motorists as well as a concrete sidewalk for pedestrians and cyclists, connecting the west and east sides of the creek, which is prone to high flooding.

Storms and intense flooding put nearly 1,500 east Tonto Basin residents in danger every year as dirt roads that travel through the basin become unusable. People are annually cut off from accessing necessary services and resources like getting groceries, commuting to work and school and receiving medical treatment.

Tom Goodman, county engineer, said the bridge will "serve as a lifeline during times of crisis."

“In the face of floods, wildfires and other emergencies, the bridge will be an essential evacuation route enabling swift and safe passage for all," he told The Arizona Republic.

Deadly 2019 flooding added to urgency of construction

County officials and residents have supported the construction of a bridge since the 1980s, but the estimated $20 million project had been too much for Gila County to pay for.

The county asked for federal grants to fund the project for almost 10 years before a $21 million federal grant was approved in September 2020 after three children died when a family attempted to cross the flooded creek in November 2019.

The Rawlings family attempted to cross Tonto Creek during a winter storm flood in a truck and got stuck in the creek. The truck was carrying nine people in the vehicle — two adults and seven children.

Three children were swept away in the water and died.

2019 drownings: Couple sentenced in children's Tonto Creek drowning deaths

The parents, Daniel and Lacy Rawlings, were sentenced to supervised probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of manslaughter and child abuse.

Following the incident, former Gov. Doug Ducey said the state would address funding the construction of a bridge over the creek and called on the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund the project in January 2020. Construction began two years later in September 2022.

County officials said the bridge is scheduled to open to traffic on June 17, but the date is subject to change.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on June 22 from 10 a.m. to noon and will be open to the public.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tonto Creek bridge to open in June. What residents should know