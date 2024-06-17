New Tonto Creek Bridge opens at site where 3 kids were swept away and died in 2019

The Tonto Creek Bridge in Gila County officially opened Monday, June 17, after two years of construction and decades of support.

The $25 million bridge opened to traffic at 9 a.m. Monday, Gila County engineer Tom Goodman confirmed. The bridge connects the west and east sides of Tonto Creek, which is prone to high flooding, and will provide a safe passage over the creek for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

"It's going to save lives," Goodman said. "There's no doubt about it. People won't have to try and cross Toronto Creek again when it's flowing."

The project began in September 2022 and took 390 working days to complete. Gila County provided $4 million in funding and $21 million came from the Federal Highway Administration.

The Arizona Department of Transportation administered the contract for the project.

Gila County residents and officials asked for the bridge beginning in the 1980s, but the county didn't have the budget the project needed. The Federal Highway Administration stepped in after three children died in November 2019 when a family attempted to cross the flooded creek.

The bridge is also expected to have an economic benefit, Goodman said, as development grows on the east side of the creek. New homes are being built as the bridge ensures a safe and consistent passage for residents.

"It's going to be really good for that community," Goodman said. "People will be able to get to work now, and get to their doctor's appointments, get groceries, get to school."

An opening ceremony for the new Tonto Creek Bridge will be from 10 a.m. to noon on June 22. Representatives from the Arizona Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration and elected officials at the local and state level were set to speak.

Shuttles will be available to take participants to the bridge. With expected high temperatures, the event will have water and a medical tent available.

"It's really just an opportunity for a lot of the people that really participated in this," Goodman said. "We've been working on this bridge since the '70s, trying to get it funded, and it's finally, finally here."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tonto Creek Bridge over flooding zone opens in Arizona