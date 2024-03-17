Tonight will be cold one with a return of winter weather to start next week

Tonight, we’ll enjoy a dry night with a few clouds around. While it will be a dry one, it will be a shock to the system with the introduction of colder air. This colder air will drop our overnight lows down in the 20s with wind chill values colder than that. Definitely a cold start to next week’s forecast!

Monday morning is a cold one so don’t forget those jackets and keep them ready with temperatures only warming up into the 30s. With a low pressure system off to our northeast, we’ll introduce the chance back for some snow flurries. As far as accumulations go, little to nothing for the lowlands with some light accumulations possible across the higher terrain/mountains through Monday night.

Tuesday is the first official start of Spring! But it won’t feel like it with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the 40s. West winds will also be breezy, so they won’t help much either. The chance for a lingering flurry or two will be around, mainly held to the highest peaks once again. Lowlands will see a mix of sun and clouds for quite a polarizing start to Spring.

Wednesday brings back better chances for sunshine for both the lowlands and higher terrain under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Still a bit of a breezy day with west/northwest winds still kicking. But at least we return to some mild, dry conditions with temps back in the 50s.

Thursday sees our winds change out to the north, ushering in a cold morning into the 20s once again. Despite the changeover, conditions will stay dry and sunny for the most part on Thursday outside of a few clouds building overnight. With enough sunshine, we’ll get temps into the 50s for dinnertime.

Look Into The Future Using Our StormTracker 59 Predictor

Friday looks wet and gloomy with a low pressure system moving in. We’ll start with some isolated chances in the morning before more widespread and scattered showers move in the afternoon and overnight. Not the best way to end the week but at least we stay in the 50s!

Saturday sees our low pressure system move off to the east, ushering in the chance for an isolated shower or two in the morning. Once out of our area, we’ll enjoy a calmer, drier second half to our Saturday though slightly cooler in the 40s. With enough luck, we’ll also see some sunshine to end off our afternoon!

#WeatherTogether

In your extended forecast, we’ll catch a brief break on Sunday before more chances of rain arrive. These rain chances are so far looking to hold off at least until Monday night with better chances arriving on Tuesday. Temps during this time will stay in the 40s and 50s range.

Don’t forget about the Spring Fire Ban across West Virginia. This ban lasts through May 31st and all outdoor burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM. If you need to burn, all fires must be attended until completely out!

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy. Stray MTN shower possible. Lows in the 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy. Chance for flurries. Colder. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Chance for flurries early. PM clearing. Chilly. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny to partly sunny. A little warmer. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy. Mild afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

AM Iso. showers. PM scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

AM rain chances. PM clearing. Cooler. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy. Trending dry. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

A dry day. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Chance for showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Chance for rain. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.