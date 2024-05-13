TONIGHT AT 5:30: Police share best ways to prevent break-ins as burglaries drop in Tacoma

New data shows the number of burglaries in Tacoma went down by more than 30% in 2023 compared to 2022, and police reports show break-ins are down 10% this year.

That doesn’t mean break-ins aren’t happening at all, of course.

Carolyn, who didn’t want to use her first name, described to KIRO 7 how a burglar woke her up in her own bedroom, rummaging through items and mumbling to himself.

Another homeowner a couple miles away provided home security video showing a man and woman casing his home for an extended period of time before the man broke in through the basement and stole at least two bags worth of items. He tells KIRO 7 that police have identified and charged the man, but he bailed out of jail and now there is a warrant out for his arrest. The woman, he says, is still unidentified.

Tonight at 5:30, KIRO 7 News is digging into what police are crediting for the drop and how to prevent a burglar from ever targeting your house. Carolyn shares the unexpected way the burglar got into her home and the steps she and her husband have taken since the break-in to make their home safer.