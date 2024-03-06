Toni Williams to transition to MSCS consultant role as new superintendent ramps up

Marie Feagins, Ed.D., is poised to formally start as Memphis-Shelby County Schools’ superintendent on April 1 – which means Toni Williams’ tenure as the interim leader is winding to a close.

During a special called meeting on Tuesday, the MSCS board voted to give Williams official notice of the termination of her contract. The board is required to give her 15 days' notice prior to the termination. The board is now set to negotiate a new contract for Williams, as she's expected to serve as a consultant.

According to her current contract, she can serve as a consultant for one year, and earn the same pay rate she did as CFO, which was the role she held before becoming interim superintendent. Per the contract, consulting duties would include continued transition support for Feagins, and providing advice on the district’s budget and other financial issues.

The transition

Feagins was selected to be superintendent on Feb. 9. Late last week, board chair Althea Greene announced that she would formally start as superintendent on April 1, if the board approved her contract at its next board meeting. The next official board meeting is slated to be held on Mar. 26.

More: This Memphis area hospital is giving high schoolers an inside look at healthcare jobs. Here's how.

Already, Feagins has started the onboarding process and is being paid on a per-diem basis for her work with the district. MSCS has laid out an eight-week transition period that is allowing her to be present for the budget process and build community relationships.

Williams' tenure as interim superintendent

Williams was previously the district’s chief financial officer and was tapped to be interim superintendent in August 2022, after Joris Ray resigned amid an investigation.

At the time, she said had no interest in being the district’s long-term leader ― which was, in part, why she was awarded the temporary position. But in late March 2023, she revealed she had applied for the permanent post, and in mid-April 2023, she was named one of three finalists for the job.

In late June, however, she withdrew her name from consideration, with her contract extension for the interim post only approved on the condition that she was no longer a candidate for the permanent job.

Interim superintendent Toni Williams and MSCS board members meet with kindergarteners and their teacher at Highland Oaks Elementary School on Aug. 7.

During her year-and-a-half as interim superintendent, MSCS’ graduation rate and standardized test scores have increased slightly. She has pushed for a comprehensive infrastructure plan ― which is expected to address $500 million in deferred maintenance ― and helped lay the groundwork for how the district could address a potential $150 million budget gap amid an end of federal COVID relief funds.

She’s also received high marks from the board.

In August, five school board members completed evaluations of Williams, and she received a score of 4.7 out of 5 ― which meant she “completely met expectations.”

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis-Shelby County Schools interim Superintendent to become consultant