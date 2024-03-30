Toni and Colin Wegenast believe in community involvement

Mar. 30—Editor's note: This story and accompanying photo are advertorial content in the 2024 "Community Cheerleaders" special section of The Jamestown Sun. The special section features volunteers in the community.

JAMESTOWN — Lifestyle Appliance & Entertainment Center owners Colin and Toni Wegenast say it's important to be involved in the community, and they are particularly passionate about helping children.

Toni is a volunteer and wish granter for Make-A-Wish North Dakota and serves on the board for Safe Shelter, which helps victims of domestic violence, often involving children. Colin is a member of the Jamestown Mystics.

"We (the Mystics) obviously do a lot to help children in our community and the Shrine community," he said.

The two are involved with other organizations as well. Among them, Toni serves on the Jamestown Community Foundation and is a member of Kiwanis. Colin serves on the First Community Credit Union board.

Lifestyle Appliance & Entertainment Center, which has been in business since 1977, donates to community events such as post-prom and post-graduation parties, benefits, the Polar Pig, which benefits JRMC Hospice, and Dine and Bid at the University of Jamestown.

Toni and Colin say their employees and customers make that community involvement possible.

"If it weren't for our awesome employees and our customers, we wouldn't be able to have the time to do the extra stuff (community involvement) we do," Colin said.

Toni said they encourage their employees to be involved in community activities and appreciate that they also are there to cover the store when Colin and Toni are volunteering in the community.

The customers also help Lifestyle Appliance & Entertainment Center donate to those community events.

"The customers are the reason that we are able to give back to the community too when they shop local," Toni said.

Shopping local helps businesses in the community support community events, Colin said.

Lifestyle Appliance recently added the Bosch line of appliances for customers, Colin said.

"We've been getting a lot of requests for ... their dishwashers because they're generally No. 1 rated," he said.

In addition to Bosch, the store carries most brands including Speed Queen, Maytag, LG, General Electric and Frigidaire. In addition to appliances, it offers mattresses, hot tubs and Big Green Egg grills.

"We also have a full-time service department to take care of what we sell," Colin said.

"We do free delivery and service after the sale," Toni said, adding that it's important to them to provide that for customers.

There are currently nine full-time staff, including the Wegenasts, at Lifestyle Appliance & Entertainment Center, located at 918 17th St. SW. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 252-8111 or visit

https://www.lifestyleappliance.com

.