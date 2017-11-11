Tonga upsets New Zealand at Rugby League World Cup

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Tonga produced one of the biggest upsets in Rugby League World Cup history by rallying from a 14-point halftime deficit to beat New Zealand 28-22 on Saturday and secure top spot in Group B.

New Zealand led 16-2 at half time but the Tongans replied with five tries in the second half and held off a comeback by the Kiwis.

The showdown in Hamilton was set to be a bitter contest after Jason Taumalolo opted out of the Kiwis in favor of playing for Tonga. Andrew Fifita chose to join Taumalolo instead of playing for Australia, further bolstering the Tongan squad.