Tonga holds off Lebanon to reach WCup semifinals

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Tonga held on to defeat Lebanon 24-22 on Saturday to join defending champion Australia in the semifinals of the Rugby League World Cup.

The Pacific Islanders, who surprisingly beat tournament co-hosts New Zealand in the pool stage to finish top of Group B, narrowly avoided being upset themselves as they held on grimly to edge a Lebanon team, made up mostly of part-timers and semi-professionals.

Lebanon trailed 22-16 at halftime after Tonga ran in four early tries, two to powerful winger David Fusitu'a and one each from Tuimoala Lolohea and William Hopoate.

Lebanon scored three times in the first half, through Adam Douelhi, James Elias and rugged winger Abbas Miski, and cut the deficit to two points when Miski scored the only try of the second half with just over 10 minutes to go.

Lebanon also had another try disallowed for obstruction which allowed a rapidly tiring Tonga to hold on for the win.

"It's pretty heartbreaking at the moment," said Mitchell Moses, one of a handful of professionals in the Lebanon team. "A few calls didn't go our way and there was a try opportunity there but we've had those kind of calls not go our way the whole tournament.

"It's just heartbreaking to see how hard the boys worked and to be pulled up with some calls which weren't right was disappointing. We'll hold our heads high but we're knocked out of the tournament now."

Tonga will play either England or Papua New Guinea in the semis while Australia will face either New Zealand or Fiji.