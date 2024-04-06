Toney homeowner upset by deputies warrant mistake

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — James Potts says he’s been living in his home for nearly 30 years. However, his brother, who Madison County sheriff’s deputies showed up looking for early Thursday morning, has not.

Now he’s calling out law enforcement for what he believes are dangerous practices.

“Every week, every month, in some major metropolitan city a police officer goes to the wrong house and serves a warrant and ends up leaving with an innocent person losing their life,” he said.

Potts showed News 19 his home security camera. The video is timestamped just before 2 a.m. but Potts says the timestamp is an hour ahead.

In the video, deputies can be heard announcing themselves and stating that they were looking for a man named Timothy.

Potts said Timothy is his brother.

Records show Timothy Potts pleaded guilty in Madison County Circuit Court to obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance in February 2019. He was listed as having six prior felony convictions and was sentenced to 60 months in prison.

Tennessee prison records show Timothy Potts is currently serving a 24-year sentence for an aggravated rape charge. The records indicate the sentence was imposed in October 2021.

Court records from 2017 show his listed address as the Boll Weevil Lane residence where his brother lives.

But James Potts says he thinks law enforcement should do better with verification.

“Just because someone gives you this particular address, and you place it on a warrant, it shouldn’t guarantee you to come to my home in the middle of the night with such force and serve a warrant just because someone gave you my address,” he said. “That’s a policy that needs to be changed because anyone can give an address if you don’t verify. I can give the address to the white house if you don’t verify.”

Potts says he filed a formal complaint with the sheriff’s office and received a call from a spokesperson with the department Friday afternoon.

“One of his statements was that if I want to change I need to go to Congress,” he said regarding the call, “But I’m saying that there are some internal things that the department can change now and I don’t have to go through the process of going through Congress.”

The sheriff’s office sent out a statement regarding the matter Friday afternoon.

The department says it reviewed surveillance footage and officer body cameras and it found there were no internal policy violations, and that the deputies acted in accordance with the law.

Potts says the issue is less about him and more about avoiding mistakes that could potentially end tragically.

“They have a record of this, and since that time they have looked it up and said, ‘he’s in jail, in prison in Tennessee. We see that now. We are updating our records,’ but these are things that need to be done ahead of time, just to save lives,” he said.

Deputies left the home shortly after learning Potts’ brother didn’t live there.

News 19 reached out to the sheriff’s office to clarify the details of the warrants following our conversation with Potts.

A sheriff’s office spokesman told News 19 the warrants may have been several years old, but he added, ”warrants don’t go away.”

The spokesman said Potts’ address was in their records for his brother. Potts told News 19 Friday, his brother has never lived at that address.

