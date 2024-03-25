Toms River Regional school budget drives up taxes; see how much you'll pay

TOMS RIVER - School taxes will rise for property owners in Toms River Regional's four towns under a $290 million 2023-2024 budget introduced last week by the Board of Education.

The budget relies on $191.4 million in taxes from Toms River, Beachwood, Pine Beach and South Toms River, the towns that make up the regional district. Toms River property owners, who pay the majority of taxes to support the district, would see a 1.8% increase.

The school board will hold a meeting of the Citizens Budget Committee at 6 p.m. March 26 to discuss the spending plan in detail. The meeting will be held at the Media Center in Toms River High School North, Old Freehold Road.

A homeowner whose house is worth $446,100, Toms River's average, would pay an additional $66.67 a year if the budget is adopted next month. The school tax rate would rise from 84.6 cents per $100 of assessed property value, to 86.1 cents.

The other three towns would also see school tax increases if the budget is adopted. In Beachwood, taxes would rise 4.4%; in Pine Beach, 2.5%; and in South Toms River, 4.1%.

A homeowner whose property is assessed at Beachwood's average, or $207,700, would pay $103.95 more annually if the budget was adopted. In Pine Beach, a homeowner with a house assessed at the borough's $412,000 average would pay $81.33 more a year, and in South Toms River, a property owner whose house is assessed at the borough's $194,500 average would pay $81.50 more a year.

The spending plan for next school year provides for the same number of staff positions. It is balanced on the revenue side by an anticipated state loan, or another funding source that will make up the $26,498,520 shortfall in state aid.

An April 16 regionalization referendum, which will ask voters in Toms River Regional and Seaside Heights if the two districts should merge, could bring significant money into Toms River schools if passed, Superintendent Mike Citta has said.

