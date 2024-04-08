Toms River man sentenced to 10 years in prison for heroin possession, distribution

TOMS RIVER - A Toms River man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after police seized 2,000 wax folds of heroin from his home last year, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday.

Zachary Lockwood, 25, was sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison after previously pleasing guilty to possession of one half ounce or more of heroin with intent to distribute, Billhimer said. Additionally, Lockwood was sentenced to five years in prison with a five-year period of parole ineligibility as a result of a previously entered guilty plea to being a certain person not to possess a weapon. The judge also sentenced Lockwood to time served as a result of a previously entered guilty plea to resisting arrest. All three charges are in connection to an investigation that occurred between July and August 2023 in Toms River.

Finally, Lockwood was sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison as a result of a guilty plea to eluding in connection with an unrelated incident that occurred on September 26, also in Toms River, according to the prosecutor. The sentences are to run concurrently.

An investigation by the Toms River Township Police between July and August 2023 identified Lockwood as a person who was distributing heroin in the Ocean County area, Billhimer said. On August 29, detectives were granted search warrants for Lockwood’s residence and motor vehicle. On that date, officers saw Lockwood leave his residence, get into his car and drive to a nearby CVS on Hooper Avenue in Toms River. Lockwood got out of the vehicle and entered the CVS.

As he was leaving the store, he was approached by the officers and detained as they executed the search warrant on his vehicle, according to Billhimer. As a result, officers seized approximately 215 wax folds of heroin. As they tried to arrest Lockwood, he resisted, but was eventually taken into Toms River Township Police Headquarters. Officers then executed the search warrant on Lockwood’s home, resulting in the seizure of approximately 2,000 wax folds of heroin and a .40 caliber handgun with ammunition. Lockwood was taken to Ocean County Jail, and subsequently released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.

On September 26, Toms River Police attempted to pull over a car operated by Lockwood after he ran through a red light at the intersection of Fischer Boulevard and Route 37, Billhimer said. As officers attempted to bring the vehicle to a stop, Lockwood accelerated at a high rate of speed, driving recklessly northbound on Fischer Boulevard.

He continued to travel at a high rate of speed through residential areas on the east side of Fischer Boulevard, the prosecutor said. As he tried to turn back onto Fischer Boulevard, he hit a curb and came to rest in the middle of the road. Officers found Lockwood behind the wheel and took him to the Ocean County Jail, where he has been lodged since September 26.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Toms River man sentenced for drug distribution in Ocean County