Toms River man dies on boat in Raritan Bay, state police say

SAYREVILLE - An Ocean County man died Monday after he was found unresponsive on a boat traveling in circles in the Raritan Bay.

The man was identified as Kenneth Halvorsen Jr., 53, of Toms River, according to the New Jersey State Police.

Around 1:53 p.m. Monday state troopers received a report of an unresponsive individual on a vessel traveling in a circular pattern in the Raritan Bay in Sayreville, state police said.

Prior to the troopers arrival the vessel ran aground, a preliminary investigation indicates.

Halvorsen was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, state police said.

The incident remains under investigation, state police said, adding no additional information is available at this time.

