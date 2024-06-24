Toms River joins with Lakewood to bus students to private schools

TOMS RIVER - Toms River Regional schools will partner with nearby Lakewood to help transport a growing private school population under a one-year agreement approved by the school board.

"It takes the headache away from us," Superintendent Mike Citta said of the agreement with the Lakewood Student Transportation Authority (LSTA), which will be in place for the 2024-2025 school year. "Jackson did it and the feedback we've heard about Lakewood has been very positive."

The transportation authority is expected to bus the growing number of Orthodox Jewish students who live in Toms River and attend private schools in Lakewood or nearby. Toms River's private school population has grown quickly in recent years as young Orthodox Jewish families have moved into town, mostly in township neighborhoods near Lakewood.

At a school budget presentation earlier this year, Business Administrator William Doering said the number of nonpublic school students Toms RIver must transport grew from 702 to 2,853 in the past eight years, an increase of more than 300%. The majority of those children attend schools in Lakewood, but the number also includes children who go to other nonpublic schools, like Donovan Catholic and St. Joseph Grade School.

The LSTA "will provide transportation to and from school to students residing within the Toms River Regional School District who attend a LSTA-member nonpublic school and who are required to be transported by the Board," according to the agreement approved by the board by a 6 to 3 vote. The transportation authority is a nonprofit organization that transports Lakewood's more than 50,000 students.

In this Feb. 4, 2021, photo, a school bus moves through Ocean Avenue in downtown Lakewood.

Board members Melissa Morrison, Anna Polozzo and Paola Pascarella voted against the agreement with the LSTA, while Board President Kathy Eagan, Vice President Joseph Nardini and members James Capone, Jennifer Howe, Ashley Lamb and Kevin Kidney supported it.

Citta said the district will continue to transport students who attend nonpublic schools that are not affiliated with the LSTA. He said the deal with the LSTA will help reduce the workload of Toms River Regional's Transportation Department, which buses 12,197 children every day on 419 bus routes. He said while the agreement likely won't save money for Toms River Regional right away, it will help to streamline the process of transporting nonpublic school students.

State law requires districts to provide busing to students who live two or more miles away from their private schools. Jackson's school board agreed to join the LSTA for the 2024-2025 school year earlier this year; Jackson has nearly 5,000 nonpublic school students.

Toms River's agreement with the LSTA will also assist many parents who have received a $1,165 annual payment from the district when no bus route was available to them, and have struggled to find contractors willing to bus children for that amount. That payment, called "aid in lieu" of transportation, will be paid by Toms RIver Regional to the LSTA.

But if the cost of busing those children is above $1,165 a year, the money will instead be given to the parents, who will be responsible for getting their children to school.

Doering said the district's budget for aid-in-lieu payments has risen from $145,000 to $2.86 million in the past eight years. The state reimburses the district for about 90% of the costs for aid-in-lieu payments and nonpublic school transportation, he said.

The number of nonpublic schools Toms River Regional children are attending has grown from 30 to 170, Doering said. Toms River Regional has the largest in-house school bus fleet in the state, with 158 buses.

Earlier this year, New Jersey lawmakers passed a bill that allows nonprofit consortiums to form to help reduce costs for private school transportation. Prior to the bill's passage, only Lakewood was permitted to use such a consortium, due to the township's uniquely high number of private school students — totaling more than 40,000.

