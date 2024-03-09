Toms River home deemed unsafe after two-alarm fire

TOMS RIVER — Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in the East Dover neighborhood that left one firefighter injured, two cats missing and the home unsafe for occupancy.

The East Dover, Toms River and Island Heights fire companies reported to a structure fire at a two-level home on Bergen Avenue just after 2 p.m. on March 9, Toms River Chief Fire Inspector Matthew Janora said in a statement.

The blaze, which started on the second floor, was quickly upgraded to a second-alarm fire before being placed under control. Firefighters remained on scene for 90 minutes to make sure that the fire was completely out, Janora said.

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at a Bergen Avenue home in Toms River on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

All occupants were able to safely exit the home, but two cats were reported missing. It's unknown if they were able to escape.

One firefighter was injured as the result of a fall, and transported to a nearby hospital, Janora said.

The home sustained heavy smoke, heat, and fire damage to both floors, and the township building department later declared it unsafe for occupancy.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Toms River NJ fire: Cats missing, house unsafe for occupancy