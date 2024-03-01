Toms River cops investigate Facebook rumor of busloads of migrants. Here's what they found

TOMS RIVER - A false rumor about busloads of immigrants being dropped off at a Motel 6 here spread rapidly on social media, even though it was debunked by the police department.

A post of two buses parked at the Route 37 motel started the furor appeared Feb. 28 on Jersey Coast Emergency News, along with a report claiming a motel worker said migrants were staying there and had been dropped off at the property. But there were no photos of immigrants.

Toms River police looked into the rumor, posting on the official police Facebook page, "The report of bus loads of immigrants being dropped off at Motel 6 was investigated and found to be just the 2 bus drivers staying the night between their regular shifts."

The rumor spread quickly on social media and was mentioned at that night's Township Council meeting, where a resident said she had heard that "three busloads of immigrants were dropped off at Motel 6 today."

Mayor Daniel Rodrick said Jersey Shore Emergency News "is not a reliable source of information," noting it had posted "fake news" in the past.

The original post on the Emergency News site appears to have been taken down.

The site's description reads: "Established in 2021, we are New Jersey’s #1 source for providing news, laughs, and speaking the truth. Jersey Coast Emergency News shares Police, Fire, and traffic reports." It often posts unverified reports.

