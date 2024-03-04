Toms River cops convince man to step away from jumping off hospital parking garage

A sign at Community Medical Center in Toms River in front of the parking garage.

TOMS RIVER - A tense situation at Community Medical Center ended peacefully Monday when a man who had threatened to jump from the top floor of the parking deck was persuaded by detectives to come down.

Police were called about a missing suicidal man shortly before 9 a.m., Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little said.

The investigation led officers to Community Medical Center on Route 37 at 9:40 a.m. where they found the man standing on the ledge of the top floor of the parking garage, threatening to leap.

Negotiators from the Toms River Detective Bureau spent three hours talking the man down before succeeding. He was taken for a mental health examination, Little said.

While the negotiators were at work, Neptune Township Office of Emergency Management arrived with air bags, Little said.

"Huge help," he said.

The Toms River Fire Department, the Ocean County Sheriff's Office and Community Medical Center security personnel also assisted at the scene.

If you or someone you know needs mental health resources and support, please call, text, or chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit 988lifeline.org for 24/7 access to free and confidential services.

