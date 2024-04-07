Tomorrow's the day: Here's your total solar eclipse weather forecast

Tomorrow is the day serious eclipse fans have been waiting years for.

Monday afternoon, weather permitting, a total eclipse of the sun will grace the skies above the U.S., all the way from southern Texas to northern Maine.

It will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the lower 48 states until 2044.

Tens of millions of people are expected to see the total eclipse, and even those who find themselves in a location in the continental United States outside the eclipse's direct path are likely to witness the stunning celestial event in some form.

Here's the latest weather forecast:

A mother watches the solar eclipse where her two children in 2017 in Massachusetts. The glasses they're wearing are highly recommended for skygazers who want to avoid damaging their retinas during Monday's celestial event.

Where will the solar eclipse be visible? A 'nearly perfect day' for some

Federal forecasters said the best chances for clear skies within the path of totality will be in northern New England, despite some chilly temperatures: "New England will likely wake up to clearing skies with cold temperatures into the 20s Monday morning under a fresh snow cover from the recent nor'easter," National Weather Service forecaster Kwan-Yin Kong said Sunday morning.

The weather service forecast office in Caribou, Maine, confirmed this Sunday: "Despite being in a relatively active stormy period, somehow we scored a nearly perfect day Monday to observe the eclipse under sunny to mostly sunny skies during the mid-afternoon hours," the service said in a forecast discussion.

In Burlington, Vermont, weather service forecasters were also optimistic, despite the chance of some high clouds streaming in during the afternoon: "Cloud cover should not be thick enough to obscure the event," forecasters said.

Meteorologists at Weather.com were also enthused about the splendid forecast for the region: "The portion of the path of totality in northern New England could have some of the best weather in the country for viewing," Weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Erdman said.

Elsewhere, Kong added that there will probably also be some breaks in the clouds from northern Arkansas to central Ohio behind a front. However, this is the area of "greatest uncertainty due to potential high clouds," the Weather Prediction Center said.

Outside the path of totality, which stretches from Texas to Maine, AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said, "the best locations for viewing can be the Southwest deserts, much of California, New England and parts of the Southeast."

He said major cities such as Los Angeles, El Paso, New York City, Boston and Raleigh should all have nice views of the eclipse from start to finish.

Where will it be cloudy?

Unfortunately for folks in the path of totality, adverse viewing conditions are expected from Missouri and Kansas southward into central and east Texas, AccuWeather said, where it is likely to be rather cloudy with showers and perhaps some thunderstorms.

Kong said southern Texas will wake up to considerable clouds Monday morning.

The Weather Prediction Center said clouds may also impede viewing across Ohio, northwest Pennsylvania and parts of New York. As well, rain showers are also possible during totality in all of those areas.

Elsewhere, for the partial eclipse, AccuWeather long-range expert Joe Lundberg added that "other areas with poor viewing conditions will be from Wisconsin westward through South Dakota and Nebraska to Washington and Oregon."

What time is the solar eclipse?

The eclipse will begin in Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT and end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT, but the exact time of the eclipse varies by where you are in its path. You can search by zip code to find the exact time for your location.

Can you drive during a solar eclipse?

It's safe to drive during an eclipse as long as you don't look up at the sky. AAA is telling drivers to be focused on the road if they are operating a car during the total solar eclipse.

The automobile insurance company is advising Americans who want to safely view the total eclipse to find a safe place to park and then wear your eclipse glasses to view the event.

Authorities are also reminding people to not drive while wearing solar eclipse glasses. Eclipse glasses are designed specifically for viewing an eclipse and you would not be able to see the road adequately while wearing them.

