Tommy's Pizza, a campus mainstay at Ohio State University for 45 years, is closing

Tommy's Pizza, a mainstay of life at Ohio State University since Earle Bruce's first year coaching the Buckeyes, has announced plans to close.

"It has been a pleasure serving multiple generations of families and students alike," the restaurant has stated on its website. A manager for the University District pizzeria, at 174 Lane Ave., confirmed the closing but said she was not authorized to discuss reasons for the decision.

Tommy's is one of the original Columbus-style pizzas.

After 45 years, Tommy's last day is Friday. Two other locations — 1350 W. Lane Ave. near Upper Arlington and 4279 W. Dublin Granville Road in Dublin — are to stay open.

Thomas Iacono, the son of Italian immigrants, opened the first Tommy's Pizza in 1952 on Columbus' East Side. It was originally Tommy's Restaurant until the pizza side of things took off. The University District restaurant opened in 1979.

Tommy's serves Columbus-style pizza, subs, salads and lots of fried appetizers. Its Upper Arlington location finished in the top four among local favorites in voting by Dispatch readers earlier this year.

