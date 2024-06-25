Tommy Hilfiger store closes on Corning's Market Street. What we know.

The Tommy Hilfiger store, which opened at 46 E. Market St. in Corning 13 years ago, recently closed its doors for good in the Gaffer District.

Coleen Fabrizi, Executive Director of the Corning Gaffer District, said the popular retail store closed late last week.

“I know the property owner, Barry Nicholson, is actively looking and I know his hope is that it will be replaced by a retail store,” Fabrizi said. “That is definitely his hope.”

Nicholson could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Officials said the Tommy Hilfiger store on Market Street had 30-70% off sales prior to the closing.

A look at the former Tommy Hilfiger Store on Market Street.

The store had been open seven days a week, according to the Tommy Hilfiger website. It remained on the website Tuesday, though the store phone is no longer operable and the building has been cleared of merchandise.

Tommy Hilfiger Corp. was founded by Thomas Jacob Hilfiger, an Elmira native and celebrated fashion designer. He started his career by co-founding a chain of jeans/fashion stores called People’s Place in Elmira in 1969.

Following that venture, Hilfiger later moved to New York City and began designing clothing for his own eponymous menswear line in the 1980s. The clothing line drew international fame and the company later expanded to women’s clothing and various luxury items when it became public in 1992.

The Hilfiger family partnered with Elmira College to found the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School in 2021.

Tommy Hilfiger store at 46 Market St., closed its doors in the Gaffer District.

The Corning location had been Tommy Hilfiger's lone store in Hilfiger's native Southern Tier, according to the company's store locator. Tommy Hilfiger also has a presence in the New York City area, Niagara Falls and Waterloo in New York state.

Tommy Hilfiger Corp. could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

