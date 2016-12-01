Tomi Lahren Claims To Speak For The Voiceless

Controversial news anchor Tomi Lahren tried to defend her views to Trevor Noah on Wednesday night's edition of “The Tonight Show.” She is the host of TheBlaze.

In the past, Lahren compared the Ku Klux Klan to the Black Lives Matter movement in a now-deleted tweet. She defended her statement Wednesday. “You're starting to loot, burn, and riot — what did the KKK do?” Lahren said.

Lahren, 24, denied she was racist, saying she does not see color: “I go after Hillary Clinton, and she's as white as they come.” Noah then asked, “What do you do at a traffic light?”

Tension grew on the stage when Noah asked Lahren what she wished people knew about her. “I wish that we could disagree with each other without thinking we are bad people or ill-intentioned folks,” she said. “Because I criticized a black person or the Black Lives Matter movement doesn't mean I’m antiblack. It doesn't mean I don't like black people or that I'm racist.”

For those who want to know more about the conservative talk show host, continue reading:

1. Lahren is a native of South Dakota. She grew up in Rapid City and always had a penchant for politics. Lahren would watch the news with her family. “I cannot tell you how many times I would pause the show to give my two cents,” she told the Rapid City Journal in September 2014. “You name it, we talked about it.”

2. Lahren earned her own talk show after she applied for an internship. It was on One America News Network. She explained to the RCJ: “After our tour we went back to [broadcasting head] Robert Herring's office. He asked me what I wanted to do. I told him I would literally 'do whatever.' I just wanted the opportunity. He looked at me and said, 'How about your own show?' My jaw dropped. I was stunned. I just wanted an internship. He gave me a show.”

3. Lahren claims to speak for the voiceless. “They're thinking it in their minds, they're seeing it on TV. They're telling it to their friends and family. They're saying it at the dinner table. And I was just the one that came out and said it on a platform and it resonated,” she told Fox News in July.

4. Marines are prominent in her family. “I grew up in the Midwest. I grew up in South Dakota. My family is patriotic. I'm an everyday American. What I would like to get out there is that everyday Americans feel this way,” she said, according to Britain's Daily Mail.

5. She’s not afraid to take on celebrities. Lahren has battled A-listers like pop star Beyoncé, rapper Jay Z and “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams.

Tomi Lahren More

Photo: Comedy Central

