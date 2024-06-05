Tomassetti awarded Victor Gerber Memorial Music Scholarship

The Orrville Community Chorus Board of Trustees selected Jessica Tomassetti as the 2024 recipient of the Victor Gerber Memorial Music Scholarship for $1,000.

She is a graduate of Waynedale High School and is the daughter of Christopher Tomassetti and Miranda Justice. She plans to pursuing a degree in music education at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Tomassetti was a member of the Goldenaires, symphonic choir, marching and concert bands, musical theater, Tri-County Honors Band and Tri-County Honors Choir.

Her extracurricular activities included National Honor Society, student government, FFA, speech and debate team and cheerleadering.

Tomassetti's non-school activities include Love Letters for Literacy, Johnny Appleseed Festival, Music Booster Cruise-In and Reading Under the Lights.

Scholarships are awarded to seniors graduating from a Wayne County high school who demonstrate outstanding participation in music activities, academic achievement and leadership, and who will begin post-secondary education in the fall following graduation.

Since the inception of this award in 2003, 39 scholarships totaling $40,000 have been presented to Wayne County students. Proceeds from the Orrville Community Chorus’ annual presentation of “Messiah” fund the scholarship. The scholarship honors Victor Gerber, former music director for the Dalton Local Schools and the founder and former director of the Orrville Community Chorus.

The 2024 performance of “Messiah” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Central Christian School in Kidron.

Visit the chorus website at www.orrvillecommunitychorus.org for updates and information about the performance and the Victor Gerber Memorial Music Scholarship. Donor information is available on the website.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Orrville Community Chorus names Tomassetti as scholarship recipient