Tom the 'trucker cat' reunited with his humans in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD — After about 40 days on the run and another seven recovering at a foster home, Tom the "Lost Trucker Cat" has been reunited with his humans.

Tom, the 1-year-old gray and white cat who escaped from his owner's semi in St. Cloud in mid-January, was found at a Sauk Rapids business last week.

He was greasy and covered in metal shavings from the dumpster where he was hiding. But after several baths and a week's worth of naps and small meals of high-calorie wet food, Tom is finally on the mend. His owners, Angel Anthony Garcia and Mari Sanchez of Yuma, Arizona, picked him up Sunday evening.

"You see that sigh of relief when they're finally safe," said Crystal Markfort of St. Cloud, who tended to Tom at her home over the last week. "It was amazing to see. Every morning, he looked better and better."

On Monday, Markfort posted a video to the "Tom the Lost Trucker Cat" group showing Tom get scooped up by Sanchez, who then showered him with kisses and scritches.

Garcia and Sanchez were in Washington when Tom was found. On Wednesday, Sanchez said they found a trucking route that allowed them to make a pit stop in St. Cloud on their way to Michigan. By Monday morning, Tom was back in the semi cab as the family resumed their route.

People following Tom's story on the Facebook page donated about $500 to help cover veterinary bills for a broken tooth and pay for a subscription for a tracking collar. And many people donated supplies to keep Tom comfortable and fed for a long time.

Markfort created the Facebook group to help coordinate search efforts. Joining her as administrators of the group were Kendra DeLage, who is involved with trap-neuter-return programs that help stray cats, and Jan Peterson, who helps search for missing animals when their owners cannot look for themselves because they live elsewhere or have a medical condition that makes it difficult.

The three women hope Tom's story can highlight the importance of having pets microchipped.

"Be like Tom's parents — get your pets spayed and neutered. Get your pets microchipped. Be like Jeremiah — if you see an animal in distress, help them. Take notice," Peterson said. "Get involved and please adopt if you have room. The pet in the kennel today could be euthanized tomorrow because there's so many animals in the system. They are dying to be adopted."

Sanchez said Monday she plans to post updates from Tom's journey to recovery on his own Instagram page @tomthetruckercat.