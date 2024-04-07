Tom Skilling comes out of retirement for the solar eclipse

If you thought Tom Skilling would stay retired for a rare solar eclipse, think again. He may have his feet up and be in casual attire, but Skilling is out of retirement -- just for the moment -- and on the scene in Southern Illinois to be a part of WGN-TV's coverage of Monday's solar eclipse event. Skilling joined the WGN Weekend Morning News on Sunday to talk about the eclipse, including reports from a small Illinois town at the nexus of it all.

