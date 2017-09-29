Tom Price probably wishes he could take back these tweets on 'reckless' government spending

As the taxpayer-footed price tag of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's private travel balloons to over $1 million, he’s probably wishing that he could take back some of his harsh statements about "reckless" government spending right about now.

On Sept. 21, Politico reported that Price took private charter planes when inexpensive commercial options were available. These private flights reportedly ended up costing the public more than $300,000.

SEE ALSO: If you thought Tom Price's $300K in private flights was bad, you won't believe his other expenses

But that was just the tip of the iceberg. On Thursday, after learning that Price also frequently took military jets for travel abroad, Politico adjusted the cost to taxpayers to over $1 million.

Price has vowed to pay back the government for the cost of his seats on the planes. But his promise of $52,000 doesn't quite stand up to the total "price" tag. Heh.

The massive bill is especially galling considering his past statements about government spending. While in Congress, Secretary Price was a harsh and outspoken critic of bloated budgets. He frequently berated Democrats for spending during a time of deficit, and for mishandling money.

Fortunately for us, the internet never forgets. And these self-righteous tweets about "reckless spending" are definitely not a good look.

Reckless spending habits employed by Democrats in Washington are driving the debt. We need #spendingcutsnow — Tom Price (@RepTomPrice) May 31, 2011

POTUS says Obamacare has nothing to do w/ debt. He should read the bill to find out what’s in it. HINT: lots of spending & econ pain — Tom Price (@RepTomPrice) September 27, 2013

Governing is just so gosh-darn difficult for Democrats when the public demands a halt to reckless spending and trillion dollar deficits. — Tom Price (@RepTomPrice) May 17, 2010

Jobs report shows econ still weakened by those who insist on defending a broken status quo, more spending & failing Washington policies — Tom Price (@RepTomPrice) October 22, 2013

#Obamacare is government at its best: spending too much money to do the wrong thing. — Tom Price (@RepTomPrice) November 9, 2013

Washington has grown fat on bloated, wasteful spending for far too long. http://tiny.cc/vrchs — Tom Price (@RepTomPrice) May 20, 2010

Americans are tired of Washington wasting their hard-earned tax dollars on wish list items at a time when our budget is nearing a crisis. — Tom Price (@RepTomPrice) December 13, 2010

Ready for some icing on the hypocrisy cake? Here's a video of Tom Price criticizing Democrats in Congress for - wait for it - spending money on private planes for government travel.

"This is just another example of fiscal irresponsibility run amok in congress," said then-Congressman Price on CNBC.

President Trump is reportedly unhappy with Price, and there is speculation that the secretary may not last long in his post due to his travel spending.

His termination as HHS secretary may indeed be justified - especially if Trump decides to take Price's own advice:

If you can't budget, you can't govern. — Tom Price (@RepTomPrice) June 14, 2010

Can't argue with that.

UPDATE Sept. 29, 1:40 p.m. PT: Secretary Tom Price resigned Friday, the White House announced. Deputy assistant secretary Don Wright was tapped as acting secretary.

Later Friday, Price posted his resignation letter, which the White House also shared.

Thank you @POTUS for the opportunity to serve the American people alongside the dedicated folks of @HHSGov. It's been an honor & privilege. pic.twitter.com/nUBNsEDsPv — Tom Price, M.D. (@SecPriceMD) September 29, 2017