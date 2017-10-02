Tom Petty Rushed To Hospital After Being Found Unconscious (UPDATE)

TMZ is reporting legendary rocker Tom Petty was rushed to the hospital on Sunday.

UPDATE: (5:10 p.m. ET) — Though it was previously reported by CBS that the Los Angeles Police Department had confirmed musician Tom Petty’s death, the department later tweeted out that it had “no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty,” adding that “information was inadvertently provided to some media sources.”

(1/2)The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

(2/2) However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

UPDATE: (4:41 p.m. ET) ― Conflicting reports are coming in on the state of Tom Petty’s health.

CBS News apparently confirmed with the LAPD that legendary musician Tom Petty had died at age 66, while TMZ reports that the musician has been taken off life support on a do not resuscitate order but has not yet died. A rep for the LAPD declined to confirm his death to HuffPost.

NEW: Rocker Tom Petty is dead at 66, Los Angeles Police Department confirms to @CBSNewspic.twitter.com/1YW9BODzFF — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 2, 2017

PREVIOUSLY:

Legendary rocker Tom Petty was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, TMZ reports. According to the outlet, Petty was found unconscious in his home. The singer was reportedly not breathing and in “full cardiac arrest.”

Petty, 66, is known as the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

The singer’s condition was said to be critical when he was found. EMTs were reportedly able to obtain a pulse. Petty was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

Petty’s reps did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The singer recently wrapped his 40th anniversary tour with the Heartbreakers at the Hollywood Bowl.