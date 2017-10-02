Tom Petty taken off life support after being found unconscious in full cardiac arrest

Tom Petty was put on life support after being found unconscious in full cardiac arrest, TMZ reports.

The 66-year-old Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers frontman was reportedly found in his Malibu home on Sunday night before being rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

He wasn't breathing when he was found, but EMTs were able to find a pulse on Petty. TMZ updated their reporting to say that a source close to the singer alleged that Petty had "no brain activity" when he arrived at the hospital and was later pulled off life support.

TMZ reports that Petty's current condition is unknown, but he was immediately deemed in critical condition from the time he was discovered in his home. The outlet confirms that they've been "in touch" with sources close to the musician, who are "clearly upset but not talking."

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed to People that they were dispatched to a Malibu home at 10:45 p.m. on Sunday night after receiving reports of an unconscious male.

Petty is coming off of a 50-plus show tour, which wrapped last Monday with three consecutive performances at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. He also has two scheduled shows in New York City at the beginning of November.

He was forced to cancel a Sacramento date last-minute back in August due to an undisclosed illness.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers became a household name in the mid '70s when they burst onto the music scene. The band is known for hits such as "American Girl," "Free Fallin'," "I Won't Back Down" and "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" with Stevie Nicks.

He was also a member of the late '80s supergroup the Traveling Wilburys with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.

Petty has sold over 80 million records worldwide over the course of his decades-long career. He was honored for his achievements back in 2002 when he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

More to come.

