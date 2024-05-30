Tom Leek ad says 'billboard lawyers' are behind attacks on him; John Morgan disputes that

The Friends of Tom Leek account on X tweeted a political ad saying "billboard lawyers" are behind attacks on Leek, an Ormond Beach Republican running for Florida Senate. One such attorney, John Morgan, responded with an expletive-filled attack on Leek.

Orlando lawyer John Morgan ― who this week agreed to publicly support an amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida and again hinted at a possible run for governor ― says he is also now interested in a state Senate race involving the powerful House Appropriations chair Tom Leek.

Morgan had attacked Leek, R-Ormond Beach, in January, naming him and Gov. Ron DeSantis as culprits in the Florida homeowners' insurance crisis. Then this week, Friends of Tom Leek, a political committee headed by Leek, posted an ad that starts with a voiceover: "Who's behind the false attacks on Tom Leek? Democrat lovin’, personal injury billboard lawyers.”

Morgan told The News-Journal Thursday in a phone call from his Ponce Inlet home he figured the ad was an attack on him, so he posted an expletive-laden tweet on X, suggesting Leek had kicked the hornet's nest.

"Rep. Tom Leek AKA Tom Leech has begun to attack me as he gears up for a Senate run. I don’t know why because I didn’t give a (expletive) about his race. But now I do and he has awakened a sleeping dog," Morgan posted.

Faces a Republican challenger

Leek has three opponents in the Senate District 7 race, including Gerry James in the Aug. 20 Republican primary election. District 8 covers all of Flagler and St. Johns plus parts of Volusia and Putnam counties, and the seat has opened, as Travis Hutson has reached his term limit.

Leek has all of the advantages of a front runner, with access to some $4 million between his campaign contributions and his political committees, plus the endorsements of all four sheriffs in those counties and House Speaker Paul Renner. Through March 31, James had raised about $100,000, which includes at least $55,000 in loans he provided himself.

Morgan denies bankrolling James, and said he has no intention to donate to his campaign.

"I'm laying down in a chair and all of a sudden some guy comes over and kicks you in the nuts," Morgan said. "Now I'm up. ... I'm going to educate the voters on who Tom Leek is."

Did Leek, Legislature take right approach to property insurance crisis?

Morgan contends Leek has harmed residents with legislation that only protects carriers of homeowners insurance and has done nothing for the homeowners who are paying $11,000 annually, the highest property insurance rates in the United States, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Leek, who didn't respond Thursday to a message seeking comment, has previously defended the Legislature's approach to fixing the homeowners' insurance crisis, writing in a text in January: "Measures that increase competition in the insurance market and drive more carriers into Florida will benefit consumers. The Legislature's insurance reforms are taking hold. New carriers are entering the Florida insurance market for the first time in years."

But Morgan said the Republican-led House and Senate never attempted to freeze rates. And one of their 2023 measures will harm homeowners, particularly when the next hurricane hits.

Morgan called it "draconian," and said it's the reason Morgan & Morgan, his firm, will no longer take cases where homeowners are attempting to recover premiums when disaster has struck.

Prior to the law's passage, if a homeowner plaintiff won in a case against an insurance company, the insurance company would have to pay the plaintiff's attorney's fees. Now, that burden has shifted onto the plaintiff, resulting in attorneys taking 33% to 40% of their clients' award.

"There's no incentive for any insurance company to pay timely or to pay fairly, because there's no penalty," Morgan said.

"The worst hasn't happened yet," he said. "Wait until the next hurricane hits and blue tarps are up and (insurers) don't have to do the right thing today. They can do the right thing in maybe three or four years. By then, the homeowner has lost his home."

Morgan takes aim at Leek's wealth

Morgan delivered another attack on Leek, targeting his personal wealth.

"Look at (Leek's) net worth before he got to Tally and now. He works for an insurance company. Follow the money," Morgan tweeted.

Leek’s 2017 financial disclosure form showed a net worth of $852,000. His form dated July 3, 2023, states his net worth is more than $14 million, with his annual income having nearly tripled, to $615,000 at Foundation Risk Partners, a Daytona Beach insurance agency.

Leek has previously said Foundation Risk Partners is a brokerage, which helps customers find the best possible rates and coverages, while also advocating for claims to be paid.

Leek ― an attorney ― has been its chief legal officer since 2018, after a 21-year career at Cobb Cole, a Daytona Beach firm he had served as managing partner.

Nonetheless, Morgan said he intends to raise questions about Leek's growing net worth while in office, as well as his critiques of the homeowners' insurance crisis.

"Mr. Leech," Morgan tweeted, "I am awake. You kicked the wrong (expletive) dog … for no (expletive) reason. This dog bites."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Orlando lawyer John Morgan attacks Florida Senate candidate Tom Leek