Tom Horne's disastrous English-only crusade just cost taxpayers HOW much?

State Superintendent Tom Horne has been ordered to pay more than $120,000 to cover everybody’s legal tab in his thus-far failed but ongoing crusade against schools that are trying to help kids who don’t speak English.

Put another way: The taxpayers will have to pony up $123,910 to cover the hefty price of Horne’s outsized ego.

Horne, as may you recall, is on a quest to ensure that 93,000 Arizona school children be taught only in a language they don’t understand.

Never mind the dismal result.

Horne wants students taught in English

He contends schools that are teaching the children of immigrants in both English and their native language are violating a 24-year-old voter-approved law that mandates instruction be only in English.

That law, Proposition 203, envisioned an “intensive one-year English immersion program.” But one year became multiple years as students didn’t become quickly proficient enough in English to move into regular classes.

Meanwhile, they fell behind in every academic subject.

Finally, in 2019, the Legislature passed and then-Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law directing the state Board of Education to adopt alternatives within the framework of Proposition 203 — programs “based on evidence and research.”

Among the four new models the board approved for the state’s 93,000 English language learners: the dual language approach that allows children to be taught in both English and a second language, usually Spanish.

The program has become popular, with more than two dozen school districts now offering that alternative to parents.

He's on a losing quest to fight dual language

Alas, Emperor Horne, the self-proclaimed champion of parental choice, does not approve.

First, he threatened to defund any school district that offered dual language instruction, but Attorney General Kris Mayes pointed out that he doesn’t have the authority to defund anything.

Then he sued Creighton Elementary and nine other school districts to try to kill dual language instruction. But Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper dismissed his lawsuit, pointing out that Horne doesn’t have the standing to sue.

Only the state Board of Education, she wrote, can decide how to teach English language learners.

And on Wednesday, Cooper ordered Horne (read: us) to pay the legal bills of everybody he sued, including Mayes ($38,360), Gov. Katie Hobbs ($44,247) and the schools ($41,303).

Horne is suing again, with wife as attorney

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne during a news conference in Phoenix on May 7, 2024.

Naturally, Horne insists that he is right and everybody else — the Legislature, the governor, the State Board of Education, the school districts that offer dual language instruction, the parents who want dual language instruction for their children and Judge Cooper — is wrong.

Naturally, he’s appealing Judge Cooper’s ruling.

Naturally, he’s doing it with our money.

And if that doesn’t work, he’s already recruited a parent to file another lawsuit, asking that Creighton be ordered to teach non-English speakers only in English and that the school board be fired.

Education official: Dual language lessons are the inferior and illegal

The level of outrage among Creighton parents is apparently such that Horne had to go to Scottsdale — to a parent whose son attends a Scottsdale school — to sue the Phoenix school district.

And the parent’s attorney? Horne’s wife, Carmen Chenal Horne.

Oh, the horror, that kids might get to spend a portion of their day actually mastering math and science in a language they can understand, while still spending half their day learning English.

If he loses, we pay. But if he wins, students pay

Arizona is the only state with an English-only law still on the books. Every other state that went down that road long ago came to realize it didn’t work.

As Arizona’s own Republican Legislature and governor came to realize it didn’t work.

As the State Board of Education came to realize it didn’t work.

Just 55% of Arizona’s English Learner students graduated from high school in four years in 2019-20, according to the U.S. Department of Education. That’s more than 20 percentage points below the state’s overall graduation rate.

Only three states posted more depressing numbers. The median graduation rate for EL students nationwide was 69%.

Yet Horne insists that we teach these kids only in a language they don’t understand.

If he continues to lose, of course, we’ll pay for it.

But if he wins, those children will pay.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @LaurieRobertsaz.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tom Horne's English-only crusade is costing Arizona taxpayers