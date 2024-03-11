Tom Horne's crusade against dual language classes is all about ego — his

Tom Horne, a Republican, is state superintendent of public instruction.

Score one for parental choice and for state superintendents staying in their own lane.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has dismissed state Superintendent Tom Horne’s lawsuit seeking to shut down a dual language program for children who haven’t yet mastered English.

Oh, the horror. That kids might get to spend a portion of their day actually mastering math and science in a language they can understand.

The judge, in tossing out the lawsuit, took the Horne to school.

“Simply put, no Arizona statute grants the Superintendent an open-ended general grant of authority to sue,” Maricopa County Superior Court Katherine Cooper wrote in her Friday ruling.

Horne naturally chooses to keep up the fight

In other words: Butt out, Señor Superintendent.

Naturally, Horne has no intention of doing so.

“The (school) districts that opposed our position will regret this development,” he said in a statement.

I picture him gnashing his teeth and shaking his fist.

Dual-language immersion programs have become increasingly popular in recent years, an alternative to English-only programs that require children who are not proficient in English to spend all day being taught in English.

He apparently hasn't paid attention since 2019

Horne contends offering instruction in both English and Spanish violates a voter-approved law passed in 2000, requiring non-English speakers to be taught only in English.

That law, Proposition 203, envisioned an “intensive one-year English immersion program.”

But one year became multiple years as kids didn’t become quickly proficient as hoped. Meanwhile, the kids became isolated from their English speaking peers and fell behind in every academic subject.

Finally, in 2019, alarmed that these children were falling behind academically and at the request of immigrant parents, the Legislature unanimously passed and then-Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law directing the state Board of Education to adopt alternative English instruction models “that are based on evidence and research.”

The board adopted four new models for the state’s 93,000 English language learners — one of them the dual language approach that allows children to be taught for half the day in English and half in Spanish or some other language.

Horne sues the wrong people to boot

The program has become popular, with more than two dozen school districts and 100 schools now offering that alternative to parents.

Horne, however, doesn’t approve.

Last year, he threatened to defund any school district that offered dual language immersion, but Attorney General Kris Mayes slapped him down, pointing out that he doesn’t have the authority to defund anything.

So he sued Mayes, Gov. Katie Hobbs and 10 school districts, hoping to kill dual language instruction.

Now Judge Cooper has slapped him down, pointing out that not only does Horne not have the authority to sue but he didn’t even sue the right people.

Superintendent without a clue threatens a new lawsuit

Only the state Board of Education can decide how to teach English language learners. Not Hobbs, who plays no role in education policy, and not Mayes, who merely issued an advisory opinion about what the law requires.

The judge ordered Horne to pay everybody’s legal expenses — which, of course, means that we will (once again) pay everybody’s legal expenses.

Meanwhile, Horne says he’ll appeal (also on our dime) and he plans to recruit a parent to refile his lawsuit.

“And this will have much worse consequences for the districts,” Horne warned.

“If such a lawsuit is successful, the school board members and superintendent of a district found to be in violation of the law are removed from their positions and cannot run for any public office in education for five years. There are parents prepared to file such a suit …”

Presumably, parents who don’t have children in the program but, like Horne, would like to dictate to those who do.

He needs a lesson on meaning of parental choice

Horne claims to be all about parental choice. It’s why this superintendent of public instruction markets the state’s universal voucher program to help parents get their kids out of public schools.

It's why he spent $10 million to market Empowerment Scholarship Accounts to Spanish-speaking families.

Those families could chose to take a taxpayer-funded voucher and spend it on a private school that teaches in Spanish, in Swahili or even in Klingon, if that’s what they want.

And Horne would cheer them on.

It’s the parents’ choice, after all.

Unless they choose a public school program in which they believe their children will actually learn something, in which case …

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, at @LaurieRoberts or on Threads at laurierobertsaz.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tom Horne's crusade against dual language classes is about ego — his