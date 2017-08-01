Tom Hiddleston to star as Hamlet in production directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh

Find out how you can get your hands on tickets.

Tom Hiddleston has signed up to play Hamlet in a stage production directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh.

Shakespeare’s famous tragedy will be staged to raise funds for Hiddleston’s former drama school, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Hiddleston, 36, often cited as one of a number of British stars from privileged backgrounds to have cracked Hollywood, said that the money would help keep the drama school “open for everyone”.

The Night Manager and Thor star, who is playing the title role for the first time, said: “Kenneth Branagh and I have long talked about working on the play together, and now felt like the right time, at the right place.

“To be guided through it by him as a director, an expert and a friend, is our great good fortune.

“The performing arts exist to bring people together, not to break or keep them apart.

“I hope the funds raised by the production will help Rada continue to provide a wider field of equal opportunity to train actors, stage managers and technical theatre artists, from every background, to a standard of excellence and professionalism. We need to keep the doors open for everyone.”

He added: “Hamlet presents almost limitless possibilities for interpretation. I can’t wait to explore them.”

Hamlet will run for three weeks in London in September with Rada’s technical students among the crew.

Director and actor Sir Kenneth said the production had been under discussion for a number of years.

“I believe Shakespeare and Rada are very good things. This production celebrates both,” he said.

