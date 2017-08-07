Tom Hardy's final CBeebies bedtime story to pay tribute to his dog Woody

CBeebies are set to pay tribute to Tom Hardy’s late dog, Woody, with his final Bedtime Stories’ episode.

Tom was left devastated in June when his beloved pooch passed away, with Woody regularly joining the Hollywood star on red carpets and for all of his pre-recorded bedtime stories.

A statement from CBeebies revealed that they will be airing Tom and Woody’s final story on National Dog Day, on Saturday 26th August, and rather fittingly the story that Tom reads is called ‘Fleabag’ – the tale of a young boy and his friendship with a scruffy dog.

CBeebies added that Tom sees the story “as a fitting mark of respect to the memory of Woody”.

Tom previously marked Woody’s sad death with a touching blog post, where he called the dog his “best friend”.

He shared at the time: “I don’t normally speak out about family and friends but this is an unusual circumstance.

“Woody affected so many people in his own right so with great respect to his autonomy and as a familiar friendly face to many of you, it is with great great sadness a heavy heart that I inform you that after a very hard and short 6 month battle with an aggressive polymyositis Woody passed away, two days ago. He was only age six.

“To the bestest friend ever. To me and to a family who loved him beyond words and whom he loved without doubt more than I have ever known.

“Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having. Our souls intertwined forever.

“Thank you Woody for choosing to find us. We will love you and be with you and you with us forever. Never ever ever forgotten.

“I love you beyond words. To the moon and back again and again, to infinity and beyond. Run with Max now and the Angels.

“I will see you when I get there.”

This will be Tom’s fifth and final bedtime story to air on CBeebies, with the hunk being praised for his other readings, two of which aired on Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day as a special treat for adult viewers.

