Tom Green County Sheriffs Office Crisis Intervention Unit seeking volunteers

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage)—Lieutenant Quentin Williams with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office says the crisis intervention unit is looking to add more volunteers to the roster. This division assists local law enforcement on calls like stalking or family violence.

“The crisis intervention division is a neat aspect of law enforcement. Many people don’t know about it, but it is a key component for the deputies and SAPD,” Lt. Williams said.

Lt. Williams says they are searching for more volunteers as the call volume for CIU assistance is growing. The more volunteers with the CIU, the more the division can assist local law enforcement.

“Last year, we only had 463 victims that we responded to calls for service, and we provided services for, and at the rate we are going right now, the call volume is kind of going up, so we are probably going to surpass that amount from last year,” Lt. Williams said.

He says you must be 18 years or older, fill out the application, and pass a background check to be a volunteer. From there, the unit supervisors will conduct an interview, and if selected, he says you receive on-the-job training.

“CIU supervisors they have in-house training they do, but before you are released, you do basically side by side you shadow them for over a month’s time before you are actually released on your own,” Lt. Williams said.

You can learn more about the unit or access the application here.

