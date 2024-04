Tom Green County jail logs: April 27, 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, April 26, to 7 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2024, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

FAIL TO ID: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

*JN*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF CORT: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

MISC VPTA: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

REGISTRATION=EXPIRED ON TRAILER: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

(GO OFF BOND) SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

Arthur Organ mug shot

Arthur Organ

SO Number: 108125

Booking Number: 450924

Booking Date: 04-27-2024 4:47 am

Charges:

ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

Bond: $42462.00

Derrick Sneed mug shot

Derrick Sneed

SO Number: 108124

Booking Number: 450923

Booking Date: 04-27-2024 4:12 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: $5000.00

Arianna Ramirez mug shot

Arianna Ramirez

SO Number: 108123

Booking Number: 450922

Booking Date: 04-27-2024 3:41 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $13500.00

Nathanael Holden mug shot

Nathanael Holden

SO Number: 108122

Booking Number: 450921

Booking Date: 04-27-2024 3:36 am

Charges:

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

Bond: $25000.00

Robert Yancy mug shot

Robert Yancy

SO Number: 108121

Booking Number: 450920

Booking Date: 04-27-2024 3:05 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Maria Zamora mug shot

Maria Zamora

SO Number: 108120

Booking Number: 450919

Booking Date: 04-27-2024 2:14 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

FAIL TO ID

Bond: $1474.00

April Sanchez mug shot

April Sanchez

SO Number: 104025

Booking Number: 450918

Booking Date: 04-27-2024 1:07 am

Charges:

*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Joe Fuentes mug shot

Joe Fuentes

SO Number: 108119

Booking Number: 450917

Booking Date: 04-27-2024 12:43 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

Bond: No Bond

Brandee Murphy mug shot

Brandee Murphy

SO Number: 77884

Booking Number: 450916

Booking Date: 04-26-2024 11:38 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: $7500.00

Philip Martinez mug shot

Philip Martinez

SO Number: 104806

Booking Number: 450915

Booking Date: 04-26-2024 10:33 pm

Charges:

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: No Bond

Jose Guerrero mug shot

Jose Guerrero

SO Number: 89549

Booking Number: 450914

Booking Date: 04-26-2024 10:26 pm

Charges:

*COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Tony Frontela mug shot

Tony Frontela

SO Number: 105685

Booking Number: 450913

Booking Date: 04-26-2024 9:30 pm

Charges:

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR

Bond: $8050.00

Albert Molina mug shot

Albert Molina

SO Number: 52758

Booking Number: 450911

Booking Date: 04-26-2024 9:02 pm

Charges:

*JN*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

MISC CONTEMPT OF CORT

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: $15300.00

Brandon Perez mug shot

Brandon Perez

SO Number: 99736

Booking Number: 450912

Booking Date: 04-26-2024 9:02 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC VPTA

Bond: $1172.00

Ty Mowrey mug shot

Ty Mowrey

SO Number: 99603

Booking Number: 450910

Booking Date: 04-26-2024 7:35 pm

Charges:

*RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

REGISTRATION=EXPIRED ON TRAILER

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $1732.00

Erika Fuller mug shot

Erika Fuller

SO Number: 104351

Booking Number: 450909

Booking Date: 04-26-2024 7:27 pm

Charges:

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Vicente Pineda mug shot

Vicente Pineda

SO Number: 104382

Booking Number: 450908

Booking Date: 04-26-2024 6:56 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: $5000.00

Juan Soto mug shot

Juan Soto

SO Number: 78477

Booking Number: 450907

Booking Date: 04-26-2024 5:17 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Victor Enriquez mug shot

Victor Enriquez

SO Number: 107546

Booking Number: 450906

Booking Date: 04-26-2024 3:01 pm

Charges:

*GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Emerald Parras mug shot

Emerald Parras

SO Number: 100454

Booking Number: 450905

Booking Date: 04-26-2024 2:44 pm

Charges:

*GOB* SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL

Bond: No Bond

Janessa Swinford mug shot

Janessa Swinford

SO Number: 95179

Booking Number: 450904

Booking Date: 04-26-2024 1:13 pm

Charges:

*MTR*HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

*MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

Bond: $15000.00

Alejandro Melendez mug shot

Alejandro Melendez

SO Number: 104514

Booking Number: 450903

Booking Date: 04-26-2024 10:18 am

Charges:

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $2500.00

Alexander Ashby mug shot

Alexander Ashby

SO Number: 92946

Booking Number: 450902

Booking Date: 04-26-2024 9:49 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $2500.00

Anacleto Cortez mug shot

Anacleto Cortez

SO Number: 103500

Booking Number: 450901

Booking Date: 04-26-2024 9:16 am

Charges:

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $5000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

