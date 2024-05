Tom Green County jail logs: May 11, 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, May 10, to 7 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2024, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC CPF X 3: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) HINDER SECURED CREDITORS >=$1,500<$20K: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

D26 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(GO OFF BOND) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

*COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

Fabian Guerrero mug shot

Fabian Guerrero

SO Number: 103194

Booking Number: 451195

Booking Date: 05-11-2024 4:41 am

Charges:

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $15000.00

Juan Rios mug shot

Juan Rios

SO Number: 92288

Booking Number: 451194

Booking Date: 05-11-2024 4:07 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Summer Delarosa mug shot

Summer Delarosa

SO Number: 105044

Booking Number: 451193

Booking Date: 05-11-2024 3:36 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: $5000.00

Blanca Granados mug shot

Blanca Granados

SO Number: 108189

Booking Number: 451192

Booking Date: 05-11-2024 3:24 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

Bond: $5000.00

Joseph Robles mug shot

Joseph Robles

SO Number: 107121

Booking Number: 451191

Booking Date: 05-11-2024 3:08 am

Charges:

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL

Bond: $10000.00

Isaiah Jaso mug shot

Isaiah Jaso

SO Number: 106067

Booking Number: 451190

Booking Date: 05-11-2024 3:03 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X 3

Bond: $1486.00

Dora Trevino mug shot

Dora Trevino

SO Number: 81258

Booking Number: 451189

Booking Date: 05-11-2024 2:29 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Tyler Hayes mug shot

Tyler Hayes

SO Number: 75562

Booking Number: 451188

Booking Date: 05-11-2024 1:47 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Justin Porter mug shot

Justin Porter

SO Number: 108188

Booking Number: 451187

Booking Date: 05-11-2024 12:29 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Christopher Cagle mug shot

Christopher Cagle

SO Number: 108187

Booking Number: 451186

Booking Date: 05-11-2024 12:15 am

Charges:

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

Bond: $5000.00

Adam Mclerran mug shot

Adam Mclerran

SO Number: 106971

Booking Number: 451185

Booking Date: 05-10-2024 11:44 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X3

Bond: No Bond

Brianna Molina mug shot

Brianna Molina

SO Number: 89754

Booking Number: 451184

Booking Date: 05-10-2024 11:42 pm

Charges:

*GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $662.00

Whitney Peiser mug shot

Whitney Peiser

SO Number: 108186

Booking Number: 451183

Booking Date: 05-10-2024 11:14 pm

Charges:

INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

Bond: $1500.00

Joann Cemental mug shot

Joann Cemental

SO Number: 38833

Booking Number: 451182

Booking Date: 05-10-2024 10:25 pm

Charges:

*MTR*HINDER SECURED CREDITORS >=$1,500<$20K

*VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

D26 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Nicholas Carthorne mug shot

Nicholas Carthorne

SO Number: 106407

Booking Number: 451180

Booking Date: 05-10-2024 9:26 pm

Charges:

*GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

Bond: No Bond

Brian Crawford mug shot

Brian Crawford

SO Number: 89748

Booking Number: 451179

Booking Date: 05-10-2024 8:03 pm

Charges:

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X4

Bond: $662.00

Thomas Garza mug shot

Thomas Garza

SO Number: 108184

Booking Number: 451178

Booking Date: 05-10-2024 7:50 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

Bond: $5000.00

Jessica Lamb mug shot

Jessica Lamb

SO Number: 108183

Booking Number: 451177

Booking Date: 05-10-2024 7:37 pm

Charges:

VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE

Bond: $500.00

Robert Riojas mug shot

Robert Riojas

SO Number: 60783

Booking Number: 451176

Booking Date: 05-10-2024 6:09 pm

Charges:

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: No Bond

Emilio Garza mug shot

Emilio Garza

SO Number: 89786

Booking Number: 451175

Booking Date: 05-10-2024 3:41 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

Bond: $550.00

Angel Ledesma mug shot

Angel Ledesma

SO Number: 99405

Booking Number: 451174

Booking Date: 05-10-2024 3:17 pm

Charges:

*COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Keeshaun Husband mug shot

Keeshaun Husband

SO Number: 106996

Booking Number: 451173

Booking Date: 05-10-2024 10:03 am

Charges:

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Brandon Sarinana mug shot

Brandon Sarinana

SO Number: 104718

Booking Number: 451172

Booking Date: 05-10-2024 9:17 am

Charges:

*MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

