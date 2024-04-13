Tom Green County jail logs: April 13, 2024
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, April 12, to 7 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4
POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
MISC CPF X 2: 1
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
MISC FTA: 1
MISC VPTA: 1
EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE: 1
ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR: 1
RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
SEATBELT-CHILD UNDER 8 &5’7: 1
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1
(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
Steven Sanchez
SO Number: 86735
Booking Number: 450667
Booking Date: 04-13-2024 4:51 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
Bond: No Bond
Mark Arroyo
SO Number: 72308
Booking Number: 450666
Booking Date: 04-13-2024 4:32 am
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: $500.00
Jose Hernandez
SO Number: 107196
Booking Number: 450665
Booking Date: 04-13-2024 4:28 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond: $1500.00
Wesley Mitcham
SO Number: 93651
Booking Number: 450664
Booking Date: 04-13-2024 4:17 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
Bond: $2542.00
Tyler Spurger
SO Number: 108034
Booking Number: 450663
Booking Date: 04-13-2024 4:05 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Jaime Padilla
SO Number: 103519
Booking Number: 450662
Booking Date: 04-13-2024 3:49 am
Charges:
EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond: $500.00
Frank Goodloe
SO Number: 60377
Booking Number: 450661
Booking Date: 04-13-2024 3:43 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Johnathon Whittington
SO Number: 86949
Booking Number: 450660
Booking Date: 04-13-2024 3:27 am
Charges:
*GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
Zachary Salinas
SO Number: 108033
Booking Number: 450659
Booking Date: 04-13-2024 3:14 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Jonathan Digby
SO Number: 108032
Booking Number: 450658
Booking Date: 04-13-2024 2:31 am
Charges:
DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE
Bond: $500.00
Ryan Gant
SO Number: 108031
Booking Number: 450657
Booking Date: 04-12-2024 10:40 pm
Charges:
ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR
Bond: No Bond
Daniel Crownover
SO Number: 94881
Booking Number: 450656
Booking Date: 04-12-2024 10:08 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Joshua Cerbantez
SO Number: 101104
Booking Number: 450655
Booking Date: 04-12-2024 9:01 pm
Charges:
RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1500.00
Rodney Titus
SO Number: 95699
Booking Number: 450654
Booking Date: 04-12-2024 8:31 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
SEATBELT-CHILD UNDER 8 &5’7
Bond: $1668.00
Thomas Nelson
SO Number: 91793
Booking Number: 450653
Booking Date: 04-12-2024 7:02 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Jorge Rangel
SO Number: 103929
Booking Number: 450652
Booking Date: 04-12-2024 6:18 pm
Charges:
*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond: No Bond
Ruben Lira
SO Number: 71530
Booking Number: 450651
Booking Date: 04-12-2024 5:05 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Marc Asevedo
SO Number: 82011
Booking Number: 450650
Booking Date: 04-12-2024 4:54 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
Bond: $5000.00
Len Newman
SO Number: 102294
Booking Number: 450649
Booking Date: 04-12-2024 4:22 pm
Charges:
*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
*MTR* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Bond: No Bond
Monica Huro
SO Number: 104916
Booking Number: 450648
Booking Date: 04-12-2024 4:08 pm
Charges:
*RPR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
*RPR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Hector Cadena
SO Number: 74634
Booking Number: 450647
Booking Date: 04-12-2024 3:42 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Calvin Elliott
SO Number: 108030
Booking Number: 450646
Booking Date: 04-12-2024 10:34 am
Charges:
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Bond: No Bond
Beverly Castaneda
SO Number: 78421
Booking Number: 450645
Booking Date: 04-12-2024 9:38 am
Charges:
*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond: $25000.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
