Tom Green County jail logs: April 13, 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, April 12, to 7 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

MISC CPF X 2: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

MISC FTA: 1

MISC VPTA: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE: 1

ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

SEATBELT-CHILD UNDER 8 &5’7: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

Steven Sanchez mug shot

Steven Sanchez

SO Number: 86735

Booking Number: 450667

Booking Date: 04-13-2024 4:51 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

Bond: No Bond

Mark Arroyo mug shot

Mark Arroyo

SO Number: 72308

Booking Number: 450666

Booking Date: 04-13-2024 4:32 am

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Jose Hernandez mug shot

Jose Hernandez

SO Number: 107196

Booking Number: 450665

Booking Date: 04-13-2024 4:28 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

Bond: $1500.00

Wesley Mitcham mug shot

Wesley Mitcham

SO Number: 93651

Booking Number: 450664

Booking Date: 04-13-2024 4:17 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA

Bond: $2542.00

Tyler Spurger mug shot

Tyler Spurger

SO Number: 108034

Booking Number: 450663

Booking Date: 04-13-2024 4:05 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Jaime Padilla mug shot

Jaime Padilla

SO Number: 103519

Booking Number: 450662

Booking Date: 04-13-2024 3:49 am

Charges:

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

Bond: $500.00

Frank Goodloe mug shot

Frank Goodloe

SO Number: 60377

Booking Number: 450661

Booking Date: 04-13-2024 3:43 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Johnathon Whittington mug shot

Johnathon Whittington

SO Number: 86949

Booking Number: 450660

Booking Date: 04-13-2024 3:27 am

Charges:

*GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Zachary Salinas mug shot

Zachary Salinas

SO Number: 108033

Booking Number: 450659

Booking Date: 04-13-2024 3:14 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Jonathan Digby mug shot

Jonathan Digby

SO Number: 108032

Booking Number: 450658

Booking Date: 04-13-2024 2:31 am

Charges:

DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE

Bond: $500.00

Ryan Gant mug shot

Ryan Gant

SO Number: 108031

Booking Number: 450657

Booking Date: 04-12-2024 10:40 pm

Charges:

ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR

Bond: No Bond

Daniel Crownover mug shot

Daniel Crownover

SO Number: 94881

Booking Number: 450656

Booking Date: 04-12-2024 10:08 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Joshua Cerbantez mug shot

Joshua Cerbantez

SO Number: 101104

Booking Number: 450655

Booking Date: 04-12-2024 9:01 pm

Charges:

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1500.00

Rodney Titus mug shot

Rodney Titus

SO Number: 95699

Booking Number: 450654

Booking Date: 04-12-2024 8:31 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

SEATBELT-CHILD UNDER 8 &5’7

Bond: $1668.00

Thomas Nelson mug shot

Thomas Nelson

SO Number: 91793

Booking Number: 450653

Booking Date: 04-12-2024 7:02 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Jorge Rangel mug shot

Jorge Rangel

SO Number: 103929

Booking Number: 450652

Booking Date: 04-12-2024 6:18 pm

Charges:

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: No Bond

Ruben Lira mug shot

Ruben Lira

SO Number: 71530

Booking Number: 450651

Booking Date: 04-12-2024 5:05 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Marc Asevedo mug shot

Marc Asevedo

SO Number: 82011

Booking Number: 450650

Booking Date: 04-12-2024 4:54 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

Bond: $5000.00

Len Newman mug shot

Len Newman

SO Number: 102294

Booking Number: 450649

Booking Date: 04-12-2024 4:22 pm

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

*MTR* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

Bond: No Bond

Monica Huro mug shot

Monica Huro

SO Number: 104916

Booking Number: 450648

Booking Date: 04-12-2024 4:08 pm

Charges:

*RPR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

*RPR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Hector Cadena mug shot

Hector Cadena

SO Number: 74634

Booking Number: 450647

Booking Date: 04-12-2024 3:42 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Calvin Elliott mug shot

Calvin Elliott

SO Number: 108030

Booking Number: 450646

Booking Date: 04-12-2024 10:34 am

Charges:

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Bond: No Bond

Beverly Castaneda mug shot

Beverly Castaneda

SO Number: 78421

Booking Number: 450645

Booking Date: 04-12-2024 9:38 am

Charges:

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

Bond: $25000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.