Tom Green County jail logs: June 1, 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, May 31, to 7 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2024, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

RED LIGHT VIOLATION: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2

*J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY: 1

MISC VPTA X5: 1

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

BICYCLE – NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKES: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

MISC FTA: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

BICYCLE – WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY: 1

THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC VTPA X2: 1

*COMM*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1

SPEEDING IN A SCHOOL ZONE 33MPH IN A 20MPH ZONE: 1

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

THEFT PROP>=$200K: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

*COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

Mikayla Menzies mug shot

Mikayla Menzies

SO Number: 90513

Booking Number: 451576

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 6:45 am

Charges:

*J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

*GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

*GOB* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

Bond: No Bond

Christian Finley mug shot

Christian Finley

SO Number: 91142

Booking Number: 451575

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 2:49 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: $1500.00

Kyler Boaz mug shot

Kyler Boaz

SO Number: 108303

Booking Number: 451574

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 1:42 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

Bond: $1000.00

Telesforo Paz-silva mug shot

Telesforo Paz-silva

SO Number: 108302

Booking Number: 451573

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 1:33 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C

Bond: $512.00

Brittany Dixon mug shot

Brittany Dixon

SO Number: 108301

Booking Number: 451572

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 1:07 am

Charges:

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

*FTA* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

NO DRIVER LICENSE

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY

RED LIGHT VIOLATION

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA X5

Bond: $12362.00

Ezran Chipman mug shot

Ezran Chipman

SO Number: 108299

Booking Number: 451570

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 12:25 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Jose Lopez-monsivais mug shot

Jose Lopez-monsivais

SO Number: 108298

Booking Number: 451569

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 10:46 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Cameron Gilbert mug shot

Cameron Gilbert

SO Number: 97047

Booking Number: 451568

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 9:37 pm

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

BICYCLE – NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKES

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X2

Bond: $1546.00

Mark Torres mug shot

Mark Torres

SO Number: 73346

Booking Number: 451567

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 7:57 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Hector Ramirez mug shot

Hector Ramirez

SO Number: 19309

Booking Number: 451566

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 7:21 pm

Charges:

THEFT CLASS C

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA

Bond: $1708.00

Jessica Bailey mug shot

Jessica Bailey

SO Number: 73711

Booking Number: 451565

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 7:20 pm

Charges:

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Noah Crowder mug shot

Noah Crowder

SO Number: 81881

Booking Number: 451564

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 7:15 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

BICYCLE – WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY

Bond: $384.00

Sierra Telles mug shot

Sierra Telles

SO Number: 89863

Booking Number: 451563

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 6:35 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC

Bond: $500.00

Brandon Durio mug shot

Brandon Durio

SO Number: 107536

Booking Number: 451562

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 4:53 pm

Charges:

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RED LIGHT VIOLATION

MISC VTPA X2

Bond: $2530.00

Felicity Salinas mug shot

Felicity Salinas

SO Number: 108297

Booking Number: 451561

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 4:07 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: $10000.00

Alyssa Puga mug shot

Alyssa Puga

SO Number: 103469

Booking Number: 451560

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 1:19 pm

Charges:

*COMM*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

SPEEDING IN A SCHOOL ZONE 33MPH IN A 20MPH ZONE

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Bond: $1702.00

Roberto Ramirez mug shot

Roberto Ramirez

SO Number: 108296

Booking Number: 451559

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 12:53 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

Bond: No Bond

Denise Delarosa mug shot

Denise Delarosa

SO Number: 84372

Booking Number: 451558

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 11:56 am

Charges:

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

Bond: No Bond

Kendall Hisey mug shot

Kendall Hisey

SO Number: 108295

Booking Number: 451557

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 11:52 am

Charges:

THEFT PROP>=$200K

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

Bond: No Bond

Tresint Everhardt mug shot

Tresint Everhardt

SO Number: 91459

Booking Number: 451556

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 10:52 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $1500.00

Johnathon Grigsby mug shot

Johnathon Grigsby

SO Number: 64464

Booking Number: 451555

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 10:30 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $440.00

Joshua Carrasco mug shot

Joshua Carrasco

SO Number: 70458

Booking Number: 451554

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 9:40 am

Charges:

*COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: No Bond

Kyler Nichols mug shot

Kyler Nichols

SO Number: 108294

Booking Number: 451553

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 8:47 am

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

Bond: $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.