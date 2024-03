Tom Green County jail logs: March 2, 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, March 1, to 7 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 2

MISC FTA X1: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MIP-TOBACCO MINOR IN POSSESSION OF TOBACCO ICON: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

TRANS Transport Detainer: 1

DL1 *CPF *NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON: 1

FTA *CPF*FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

(GO OFF BOND) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS C: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA X4: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM*MURDER: 1

(GO OFF BOND) BURGLARY OF HABITATION: 1

*COMM*THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM*TAMPER/FABRIC PHYSICAL EVIDENCE: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

*J/NISI*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

MISC CPFX2: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

Anthony Munoz mug shot

Anthony Munoz

SO Number: 99278

Booking Number: 449960

Booking Date: 03-02-2024 4:47 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

Bond: $1000.00

Magan Crownover mug shot

Magan Crownover

SO Number: 80518

Booking Number: 449959

Booking Date: 03-02-2024 1:42 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Michael Roehr mug shot

Michael Roehr

SO Number: 97826

Booking Number: 449958

Booking Date: 03-02-2024 12:49 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $420.00

Christian Navarro mug shot

Christian Navarro

SO Number: 107829

Booking Number: 449957

Booking Date: 03-02-2024 12:13 am

Charges:

MIP-TOBACCO MINOR IN POSSESSION OF TOBACCO ICON

Bond: $550.00

Frank Rodriguez mug shot

Frank Rodriguez

SO Number: 74321

Booking Number: 449956

Booking Date: 03-02-2024 12:04 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Kesha Smith mug shot

Kesha Smith

SO Number: 84653

Booking Number: 449955

Booking Date: 03-01-2024 10:58 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: No Bond

Koby Stratton mug shot

Koby Stratton

SO Number: 107828

Booking Number: 449954

Booking Date: 03-01-2024 10:23 pm

Charges:

*GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

*GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

MISC BENCH WARRANT

TRANS Transport Detainer

Bond: No Bond

Jana Thompson mug shot

Jana Thompson

SO Number: 68500

Booking Number: 449953

Booking Date: 03-01-2024 9:36 pm

Charges:

DL1 *CPF *NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON

FTA *CPF*FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

Bond: No Bond

Kristen Cary mug shot

Kristen Cary

SO Number: 100628

Booking Number: 449952

Booking Date: 03-01-2024 9:22 pm

Charges:

*GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

*GJI*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

Bond: $55000.00

Kristin Vanairsdale mug shot

Kristin Vanairsdale

SO Number: 85266

Booking Number: 449951

Booking Date: 03-01-2024 9:04 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1

Bond: $502.00

Juvenal Ponce mug shot

Juvenal Ponce

SO Number: 76443

Booking Number: 449950

Booking Date: 03-01-2024 8:32 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS C

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X4

Bond: $3816.00

Nahum Fernandez mug shot

Nahum Fernandez

SO Number: 67952

Booking Number: 449949

Booking Date: 03-01-2024 7:34 pm

Charges:

*MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

*MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: No Bond

Nikolas Moreno mug shot

Nikolas Moreno

SO Number: 106762

Booking Number: 449948

Booking Date: 03-01-2024 6:29 pm

Charges:

*COMM*MURDER

*GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION

*COMM*THEFT OF FIREARM

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

*GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

*COMM*TAMPER/FABRIC PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

MISC BENCH WARRANT

Bond: $27500.00

Mary Sutton mug shot

Mary Sutton

SO Number: 30640

Booking Number: 449947

Booking Date: 03-01-2024 3:48 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X4

MISC FTA X1

Bond: $502.00

Mark Torres mug shot

Mark Torres

SO Number: 73346

Booking Number: 449946

Booking Date: 03-01-2024 2:16 pm

Charges:

*J/NISI*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

Bond: No Bond

Marc Duarte mug shot

Marc Duarte

SO Number: 98589

Booking Number: 449945

Booking Date: 03-01-2024 1:37 pm

Charges:

*MTR* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

Bond: $50000.00

Nick Merwin mug shot

Nick Merwin

SO Number: 103476

Booking Number: 449944

Booking Date: 03-01-2024 1:12 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $420.00

Joanna Rivera mug shot

Joanna Rivera

SO Number: 92974

Booking Number: 449943

Booking Date: 03-01-2024 12:28 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Mark Padilla mug shot

Mark Padilla

SO Number: 95016

Booking Number: 449942

Booking Date: 03-01-2024 11:51 am

Charges:

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Maurice Lozano mug shot

Maurice Lozano

SO Number: 10435

Booking Number: 449941

Booking Date: 03-01-2024 11:20 am

Charges:

MISC CPFX2

Bond: No Bond

Ernesto Govea mug shot

Ernesto Govea

SO Number: 87990

Booking Number: 449940

Booking Date: 03-01-2024 11:08 am

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

Bond: $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

