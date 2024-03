Tom Green County jail logs: March 24, 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, to 7 a.m. Sunday, March 24, 2024, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 5

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2

SPEEDING- 25& OVER MPH POSTED SPEED ZONE: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE: 1

RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC CPFX6: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC VPTAX2: 1

Lacey Lyons mug shot

Lacey Lyons

SO Number: 59827

Booking Number: 450334

Booking Date: 03-24-2024 4:45 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Olivia Arambula mug shot

Olivia Arambula

SO Number: 105733

Booking Number: 450333

Booking Date: 03-24-2024 4:08 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Isiah White mug shot

Isiah White

SO Number: 91375

Booking Number: 450332

Booking Date: 03-24-2024 3:55 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Julian Esquivel mug shot

Julian Esquivel

SO Number: 97709

Booking Number: 450331

Booking Date: 03-24-2024 3:53 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Candice Perez mug shot

Candice Perez

SO Number: 82868

Booking Number: 450330

Booking Date: 03-24-2024 3:37 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Kevin Nguyen mug shot

Kevin Nguyen

SO Number: 107947

Booking Number: 450329

Booking Date: 03-24-2024 2:06 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

SPEEDING- 25& OVER MPH POSTED SPEED ZONE

MISC VPTA X1

Bond: $2756.00

Kaylee Lynch mug shot

Kaylee Lynch

SO Number: 107946

Booking Number: 450328

Booking Date: 03-24-2024 1:19 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: No Bond

Eric Serrano mug shot

Eric Serrano

SO Number: 107945

Booking Number: 450327

Booking Date: 03-24-2024 12:44 am

Charges:

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

Bond: $500.00

Christopher Penn mug shot

Christopher Penn

SO Number: 107944

Booking Number: 450326

Booking Date: 03-24-2024 12:32 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Jose Cardona-hernandez mug shot

Jose Cardona-hernandez

SO Number: 107943

Booking Number: 450325

Booking Date: 03-24-2024 12:03 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Shane Allen mug shot

Shane Allen

SO Number: 37854

Booking Number: 450324

Booking Date: 03-23-2024 9:57 pm

Charges:

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE

RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY

MISC VPTA X2

Bond: $2184.00

Jacob Crain mug shot

Jacob Crain

SO Number: 107942

Booking Number: 450323

Booking Date: 03-23-2024 8:32 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

Bond: $1500.00

Adren Woods mug shot

Adren Woods

SO Number: 82743

Booking Number: 450322

Booking Date: 03-23-2024 7:21 pm

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Christopher Littles mug shot

Christopher Littles

SO Number: 107941

Booking Number: 450321

Booking Date: 03-23-2024 6:59 pm

Charges:

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: $2000.00

Colton Packer mug shot

Colton Packer

SO Number: 107940

Booking Number: 450320

Booking Date: 03-23-2024 6:22 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

Bond: No Bond

Jorge Garcia mug shot

Jorge Garcia

SO Number: 81671

Booking Number: 450319

Booking Date: 03-23-2024 4:53 pm

Charges:

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

*MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

Bond: No Bond

Le'andre Hayes mug shot

Le’andre Hayes

SO Number: 92081

Booking Number: 450318

Booking Date: 03-23-2024 1:15 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Juan Nicolas-agustin mug shot

Juan Nicolas-agustin

SO Number: 103876

Booking Number: 450317

Booking Date: 03-23-2024 9:35 am

Charges:

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Jose Colunga mug shot

Jose Colunga

SO Number: 107193

Booking Number: 450315

Booking Date: 03-23-2024 9:20 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Derek Garcia mug shot

Derek Garcia

SO Number: 107939

Booking Number: 450314

Booking Date: 03-23-2024 9:15 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

Bond: $20000.00

Miguel Ruiz mug shot

Miguel Ruiz

SO Number: 30487

Booking Number: 450311

Booking Date: 03-23-2024 8:54 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: $7500.00

Isidro Rodriguez-natividad mug shot

Isidro Rodriguez-natividad

SO Number: 102686

Booking Number: 450305

Booking Date: 03-23-2024 7:56 am

Charges:

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR

*RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

*GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

*GOB* DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200

Bond: $7000.00

Vanessa Villarreal mug shot

Vanessa Villarreal

SO Number: 107935

Booking Number: 450299

Booking Date: 03-23-2024 7:19 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

NO DRIVER LICENSE

NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPFX6

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTAX2

Bond: $3956.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.