Tom Green County jail logs: April 6, 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, April 5, to 7 am Saturday, April 6, 2024, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFO <200$: 1

DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE: 1

MINOR IN CONSUMPTION – ALCOHOL: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1

DWLI: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

MISC VPTA X 1: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

P61 HARASSMENT – THREATS: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

TOBACCO – MINOR IN POSSESSION: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM: 1

* J/NISI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

Alexandra Salazar mug shot

Alexandra Salazar

SO Number: 108002

Booking Number: 450560

Booking Date: 04-06-2024 5:26 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Tyler Pacheco mug shot

Tyler Pacheco

SO Number: 87357

Booking Number: 450559

Booking Date: 04-06-2024 4:44 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Andrea Arredondo mug shot

Andrea Arredondo

SO Number: 101288

Booking Number: 450558

Booking Date: 04-06-2024 4:05 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Joseph Jones mug shot

Joseph Jones

SO Number: 108001

Booking Number: 450557

Booking Date: 04-06-2024 3:12 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Welther arturo Chach-gutierrez mug shot

Welther arturo Chach-gutierrez

SO Number: 108000

Booking Number: 450556

Booking Date: 04-06-2024 3:04 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFO <200$

Bond: $2168.00

Nathaniel joshua Martinez mug shot

Nathaniel joshua Martinez

SO Number: 107999

Booking Number: 450555

Booking Date: 04-06-2024 3:02 am

Charges:

DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE

MINOR IN CONSUMPTION – ALCOHOL

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $1404.00

Reyes Mendoza-loera mug shot

Reyes Mendoza-loera

SO Number: 93373

Booking Number: 450554

Booking Date: 04-06-2024 1:46 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Luis enrique Mayor-trigueros mug shot

Luis enrique Mayor-trigueros

SO Number: 107998

Booking Number: 450553

Booking Date: 04-06-2024 1:17 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Alyssa Gray mug shot

Alyssa Gray

SO Number: 107997

Booking Number: 450552

Booking Date: 04-06-2024 1:15 am

Charges:

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Joshua Cabrera mug shot

Joshua Cabrera

SO Number: 81051

Booking Number: 450551

Booking Date: 04-06-2024 1:03 am

Charges:

DWLI

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 1

Bond: $1900.00

Jessie Guerra mug shot

Jessie Guerra

SO Number: 47991

Booking Number: 450550

Booking Date: 04-06-2024 12:57 am

Charges:

HARASSMENT

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

P61 HARASSMENT – THREATS

Bond: $300.00

Jose Vallejo mug shot

Jose Vallejo

SO Number: 41797

Booking Number: 450549

Booking Date: 04-05-2024 11:56 pm

Charges:

MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MTR* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

Bond: No Bond

Eric Carrillo mug shot

Eric Carrillo

SO Number: 77209

Booking Number: 450548

Booking Date: 04-05-2024 11:28 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Jose Hernandez mug shot

Jose Hernandez

SO Number: 107996

Booking Number: 450547

Booking Date: 04-05-2024 10:50 pm

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

TOBACCO – MINOR IN POSSESSION

Bond: $1184.00

Cruz Hernandez mug shot

Cruz Hernandez

SO Number: 107995

Booking Number: 450546

Booking Date: 04-05-2024 10:46 pm

Charges:

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Carlos Trujillo mug shot

Carlos Trujillo

SO Number: 77775

Booking Number: 450545

Booking Date: 04-05-2024 9:54 pm

Charges:

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Delvin Gantt mug shot

Delvin Gantt

SO Number: 107994

Booking Number: 450544

Booking Date: 04-05-2024 9:35 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

Bond: $10000.00

Justin Smith mug shot

Justin Smith

SO Number: 96867

Booking Number: 450543

Booking Date: 04-05-2024 9:23 pm

Charges:

THEFT CLASS C

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

MISC FTA X1

Bond: $1546.00

Nathaniel Banda mug shot

Nathaniel Banda

SO Number: 101480

Booking Number: 450542

Booking Date: 04-05-2024 8:59 pm

Charges:

*GOB* FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750

*GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION

Bond: No Bond

Antonio Rivera mug shot

Antonio Rivera

SO Number: 66937

Booking Number: 450541

Booking Date: 04-05-2024 8:52 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 2

Bond: $2128.00

Jorge Rangel mug shot

Jorge Rangel

SO Number: 103929

Booking Number: 450540

Booking Date: 04-05-2024 7:46 pm

Charges:

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: No Bond

Oscar Robles mug shot

Oscar Robles

SO Number: 34299

Booking Number: 450539

Booking Date: 04-05-2024 7:26 pm

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Adam Urrabazo mug shot

Adam Urrabazo

SO Number: 94607

Booking Number: 450538

Booking Date: 04-05-2024 5:51 pm

Charges:

*MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

Bond: No Bond

Lonnie Haley mug shot

Lonnie Haley

SO Number: 19823

Booking Number: 450537

Booking Date: 04-05-2024 5:13 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Marisol Barrera mug shot

Marisol Barrera

SO Number: 94303

Booking Number: 450536

Booking Date: 04-05-2024 5:02 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: No Bond

Jonathan Barajas mug shot

Jonathan Barajas

SO Number: 81816

Booking Number: 450532

Booking Date: 04-05-2024 9:37 am

Charges:

*GOB* DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM

* J/NISI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

