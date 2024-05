Tom Green County jail logs: May 21, 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, May 20, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

STALKING: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

*J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

MISC CPF X 3: 1

MINOR IN POSSESION OF ALCOHOL: 1

OPEN ALCOHOL CONTANIER IN VEHICLE: 1

TOBACCO POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 X4: 1

MISC FTA X 7: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

*COMM* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1

Andrew Chappa mug shot

Andrew Chappa

SO Number: 78436

Booking Number: 451353

Booking Date: 05-21-2024 6:35 am

Charges:

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Blancha Ramirez mug shot

Blancha Ramirez

SO Number: 108237

Booking Number: 451352

Booking Date: 05-21-2024 4:34 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Kaleb Snowden mug shot

Kaleb Snowden

SO Number: 108236

Booking Number: 451351

Booking Date: 05-21-2024 3:25 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Daniel Munoz mug shot

Daniel Munoz

SO Number: 17613

Booking Number: 451350

Booking Date: 05-21-2024 2:52 am

Charges:

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: $500.00

Freddy Cantu mug shot

Freddy Cantu

SO Number: 14217

Booking Number: 451349

Booking Date: 05-21-2024 2:28 am

Charges:

STALKING

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

Bond: $500.00

Stephanie Tatum mug shot

Stephanie Tatum

SO Number: 36244

Booking Number: 451348

Booking Date: 05-21-2024 1:02 am

Charges:

*GJI*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

Bond: $20000.00

Bobby Gomez mug shot

Bobby Gomez

SO Number: 106449

Booking Number: 451347

Booking Date: 05-21-2024 12:05 am

Charges:

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

Bond: $2374.60

Ruben Reyes mug shot

Ruben Reyes

SO Number: 105430

Booking Number: 451346

Booking Date: 05-20-2024 11:42 pm

Charges:

*J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

*GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*GOB*UNL CARRYING WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Kevin Kinder mug shot

Kevin Kinder

SO Number: 76052

Booking Number: 451345

Booking Date: 05-20-2024 11:34 pm

Charges:

CONTEMPT OF COURT

Bond: $300.00

Mateo Cedeno mug shot

Mateo Cedeno

SO Number: 108235

Booking Number: 451344

Booking Date: 05-20-2024 11:16 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $1420.00

Aaron Taylor mug shot

Aaron Taylor

SO Number: 108234

Booking Number: 451343

Booking Date: 05-20-2024 9:33 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Ixchel Santa ana mug shot

Ixchel Santa ana

SO Number: 68118

Booking Number: 451342

Booking Date: 05-20-2024 9:16 pm

Charges:

*GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

*MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

*MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

MISC CPF X 3

Bond: $7500.00

Billy Fleeks mug shot

Billy Fleeks

SO Number: 107819

Booking Number: 451341

Booking Date: 05-20-2024 8:44 pm

Charges:

MINOR IN POSSESION OF ALCOHOL

OPEN ALCOHOL CONTANIER IN VEHICLE

TABACCO POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 X4

MISC FTA X 7

Bond: $6616.00

Jennifer Thomas mug shot

Jennifer Thomas

SO Number: 105670

Booking Number: 451340

Booking Date: 05-20-2024 8:07 pm

Charges:

*VOP*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

Bond: No Bond

Gabriella Troncoso mug shot

Gabriella Troncoso

SO Number: 106623

Booking Number: 451339

Booking Date: 05-20-2024 5:35 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Curtis Stevens mug shot

Curtis Stevens

SO Number: 96328

Booking Number: 451338

Booking Date: 05-20-2024 5:35 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Jeana Acosta mug shot

Jeana Acosta

SO Number: 97307

Booking Number: 451337

Booking Date: 05-20-2024 4:35 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $420.00

Gabriel Castaneda mug shot

Gabriel Castaneda

SO Number: 56555

Booking Number: 451336

Booking Date: 05-20-2024 4:27 pm

Charges:

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Chasity Cuellar mug shot

Chasity Cuellar

SO Number: 77780

Booking Number: 451335

Booking Date: 05-20-2024 3:53 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Ashley Rogozinski mug shot

Ashley Rogozinski

SO Number: 108233

Booking Number: 451334

Booking Date: 05-20-2024 2:33 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Alyssa Puga mug shot

Alyssa Puga

SO Number: 103469

Booking Number: 451333

Booking Date: 05-20-2024 1:35 pm

Charges:

*COMM* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

Bond: No Bond

Wilmer Zuniga-pavon mug shot

Wilmer Zuniga-pavon

SO Number: 108232

Booking Number: 451332

Booking Date: 05-20-2024 12:24 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

