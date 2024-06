Tom Green County jail logs: June 3, 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, May 31, to 7 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2024, 36 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 7

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 3

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

DWLI: 1

REGISTRATION – EXPIRED: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

MISC CPFX1: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

(GO OFF BOND) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

MISC CPF X9: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

*J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY: 1

RED LIGHT VIOLATION: 1

MISC VPTA X5: 1

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

BICYCLE – NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKES: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

MISC FTA: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

Mackenzie Price mug shot

Mackenzie Price

SO Number: 108310

Booking Number: 451604

Booking Date: 06-03-2024 12:27 am

Charges:

ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $512.00

Cody Helmers mug shot

Cody Helmers

SO Number: 89640

Booking Number: 451603

Booking Date: 06-03-2024 12:18 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Michael Mcdowell mug shot

Michael Mcdowell

SO Number: 108309

Booking Number: 451602

Booking Date: 06-03-2024 12:04 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Eduardo Mora mug shot

Eduardo Mora

SO Number: 108308

Booking Number: 451601

Booking Date: 06-02-2024 11:48 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Michael Luna mug shot

Michael Luna

SO Number: 85149

Booking Number: 451600

Booking Date: 06-02-2024 8:02 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: $1500.00

Bryan Espinoza mug shot

Bryan Espinoza

SO Number: 64151

Booking Number: 451599

Booking Date: 06-02-2024 7:38 pm

Charges:

DWLI

REGISTRATION – EXPIRED

Bond: $1022.00

Eric Valles mug shot

Eric Valles

SO Number: 98602

Booking Number: 451598

Booking Date: 06-02-2024 6:42 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $3500.00

Jacob Caldwell mug shot

Jacob Caldwell

SO Number: 103848

Booking Number: 451597

Booking Date: 06-02-2024 5:17 am

Charges:

*CPF*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

*VOP*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPFX1

Bond: No Bond

Kyle Doty mug shot

Kyle Doty

SO Number: 89071

Booking Number: 451596

Booking Date: 06-02-2024 5:13 am

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Joshua Shaw mug shot

Joshua Shaw

SO Number: 74386

Booking Number: 451595

Booking Date: 06-02-2024 4:40 am

Charges:

*FTA*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

*GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

*FTA*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

*FTA*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $45000.00

Eduardo Rojas-lopez mug shot

Eduardo Rojas-lopez

SO Number: 108307

Booking Number: 451594

Booking Date: 06-02-2024 4:01 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Jeffrey Houston mug shot

Jeffrey Houston

SO Number: 108306

Booking Number: 451593

Booking Date: 06-02-2024 3:27 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond: $1500.00

Victoria Chappa mug shot

Victoria Chappa

SO Number: 71465

Booking Number: 451592

Booking Date: 06-02-2024 3:09 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: $1500.00

Romney Marquez mug shot

Romney Marquez

SO Number: 108305

Booking Number: 451591

Booking Date: 06-02-2024 2:57 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Shelby Pennington mug shot

Shelby Pennington

SO Number: 104551

Booking Number: 451590

Booking Date: 06-02-2024 2:08 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Johnny Villarreal mug shot

Johnny Villarreal

SO Number: 29632

Booking Number: 451589

Booking Date: 06-02-2024 1:17 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Devin Bailey mug shot

Devin Bailey

SO Number: 92198

Booking Number: 451588

Booking Date: 06-02-2024 12:17 am

Charges:

ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

Bond: No Bond

Gabriel Otero mug shot

Gabriel Otero

SO Number: 107269

Booking Number: 451587

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 11:57 pm

Charges:

*GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

Bond: $35000.00

Cody Helmers mug shot

Cody Helmers

SO Number: 89640

Booking Number: 451586

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 10:29 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Damon Buckley mug shot

Damon Buckley

SO Number: 93605

Booking Number: 451585

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 9:19 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

Bond: $962.00

Michael Lara mug shot

Michael Lara

SO Number: 108266

Booking Number: 451584

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 9:00 pm

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Michelle Lopez mug shot

Michelle Lopez

SO Number: 71632

Booking Number: 451583

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 8:05 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X9

Bond: No Bond

Jonathan Canava mug shot

Jonathan Canava

SO Number: 85537

Booking Number: 451582

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 7:30 pm

Charges:

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

Bond: $35000.00

Blancha Ramirez mug shot

Blancha Ramirez

SO Number: 108237

Booking Number: 451581

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 6:33 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Johnathon Whittington mug shot

Johnathon Whittington

SO Number: 86949

Booking Number: 451580

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 5:54 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $50662.00

Van Bednar mug shot

Van Bednar

SO Number: 38553

Booking Number: 451579

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 5:20 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $3500.00

Martin Pena mug shot

Martin Pena

SO Number: 29137

Booking Number: 451578

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 4:52 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Dawson Crider mug shot

Dawson Crider

SO Number: 108304

Booking Number: 451577

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 9:06 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Mikayla Menzies mug shot

Mikayla Menzies

SO Number: 90513

Booking Number: 451576

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 6:45 am

Charges:

*J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

*GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

*GOB* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

Bond: No Bond

Christian Finley mug shot

Christian Finley

SO Number: 91142

Booking Number: 451575

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 2:49 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: $2500.00

Telesforo Paz-silva mug shot

Telesforo Paz-silva

SO Number: 108302

Booking Number: 451573

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 1:33 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C

Bond: $3012.00

Brittany Dixon mug shot

Brittany Dixon

SO Number: 108301

Booking Number: 451572

Booking Date: 06-01-2024 1:07 am

Charges:

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

*FTA* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

NO DRIVER LICENSE

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY

RED LIGHT VIOLATION

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA X5

Bond: $12862.00

Jose Lopez-monsivais mug shot

Jose Lopez-monsivais

SO Number: 108298

Booking Number: 451569

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 10:46 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Cameron Gilbert mug shot

Cameron Gilbert

SO Number: 97047

Booking Number: 451568

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 9:37 pm

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

BICYCLE – NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKES

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X2

Bond: $17546.00

Hector Ramirez mug shot

Hector Ramirez

SO Number: 19309

Booking Number: 451566

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 7:21 pm

Charges:

THEFT CLASS C

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA

Bond: $26708.00

Roberto Ramirez mug shot

Roberto Ramirez

SO Number: 108296

Booking Number: 451559

Booking Date: 05-31-2024 12:53 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

Bond: $2000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.